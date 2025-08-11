Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan, drops 1-word shoutout to celebrate Garrett Crochet’s wife, Rachel’s baby shower

Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet and his wife, Rachel, are preparing to welcome their first baby. The couple hosted an elegant baby shower at Boston Athenaeum, decorated with pastel floral arrangements. They shared a carousel of photos from the celebration on Instagram on Saturday. Garrett and Rachel have been married since 2021.In the photos, Rachel donned a flowing peach-toned gown with delicate embroidery, while Garrett wore a cream suit and white sneakers. They invited close friends and family.&quot;We had the most beautiful weekend with family and friends celebrating our baby girl 🤍,&quot; Rachel captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith a candle-lit table setting, a custom menu and a beautifully designed invitation highlighted in the carousel.Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, reacted to the baby shower post with a single-word comment.&quot;Stunninggg,&quot; Reagan wrote.Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan comments on Garrett Crochet’s wife Rachel’s baby shower post.(Via Instagram)The warm gesture shows that the MLB family continues to stay connected on and off the field.Garrett Crochet's wife, Rachel, flaunts her baby bump at the All-Star gameOn July 17, Garrett Crochet's wife, Rachel, shared a post on her social media platform, flaunting her baby bump at the All-Star game. The 2025 MLB All-Star Red Carpet took place on July 15 in Atlanta, Georgia.Garrett and Rachel were seen walking the red carpet together. Rachel was cradling her baby bump while wearing a flowing white dress with a blue floral print, while Garrett wore a navy suit, white shirt and sneakers.&quot;A few days at the All-Star game ✨,&quot; Rachel captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn another image, Rachel was seen from behind wearing a navy blue Garrett 35 jersey in the stands. Another image captured the wide stadium view during pre-game ceremonies. Both teams were lined up along the first and third baselines while the crowd filled the stands for the All-Star game.In another frame, Garrett was seen inside a retro-style diner, wearing his Boston Red Sox All-Star jersey and cap, holding a baseball and mug next to him, highlighting the event branding: &quot;All-Star game - Atlanta 2025.