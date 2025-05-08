Alex Bregman's wife Reagan drops one-word remark after Red Sox superstar's historic 200th homer

Alex Bregman is quietly enjoying a good season with the Boston Red Sox. The former MVP finalist has bounced back from a lackluster couple of years. That has coincided with a major milestone.

200 home runs is a significant mark for any MLB hitter. That requires a lot of skill and some longevity, and it's a mark the Red Sox third baseman just hit for his illustrious career.

Bregman hit this home run as part of a three-hit night on Wednesday. He had three RBIs in a crucial 6-4 win over the Texas Rangers that moved the Red Sox back to .500 on the season.

His wife, Reagan, showed off the milestone baseball on Instagram, labeled and everything, and added a single word to show her reaction: "proud."

Alex Bregman's wife shared her reaction to the milestone home run (Instagram/reaganelizabeth)

Most of the 200 home runs, 191 of them to be exact, came with the Houston Astros. Bregman left in free agency, took third base from Rafael Devers and has been the best offensive player for Boston in 2025.

Alex Bregman reflects on massive milestone

Getting to 200 home runs in a career is no easy feat. Hall of Famers have reached that level frequently, but players don't always play long enough or are successful enough to pass 200 home runs.

Alex Bregman had a stellar day (Imagn)

Alex Bregman did that and took the chance to reflect on the milestone after the win.

“I think I’ve been fortunate enough to play a kid’s game that I love, and been able to play at a high level for a long time now, and it’s due to a lot of people: Coaches, teammates, players, support staff in the training room and gym that help you stay on the field," Bregman said (via MLB.com). "And just thankful to still be playing this game and hope to play it for another 10 years. It’s cool, just glad it helped the team win to be honest.”

Bregman also recorded the winning hit in the seventh with an RBI single, and he finished up a triple shy of the cycle in an excellent and historic day.

