Alex Bregman's wife Reagan Elizabeth shares adorable photo dump ft. son Knox as she steps into final 3 months of pregnancy

By Ryan Burks
Modified Feb 06, 2025 21:16 GMT
@reaganelizabethIG
Alex Bregman and wife Reagan Elizabeth (Image Sources: Instagram)

It has been an interesting offseason for Alex Bregman, as the Major League Baseball player is still seeking a contract for the 2025 season and beyond. This offseason has given Bregman time to spend with wife, Reagan Elizabeth, as they plan to welcome a new baby soon.

Alex and Reagan have been married since December 2021, and they have a son, Knox. With the MLB offseason nearing an end, Reagan gave her Instagram followers a pregnancy update.

"soaking in these slow days 🍓🧺✨🧸 third trimester came quick!" Reagan wrote.
Alex is not in any of the photos, but Knox is seen in many pictures as he spends quality time with his mother on a farm. This post was made on Thursday, and Reagan shared that she had just begun the 28th week of her pregnancy. That means the baby will be born during the 2025 MLB season, but it's still unclear where the Bregman family will live.

Alex made his MLB debut in 2016 and has played for the Houston Astros throughout his career. He hit 26 home runs and drove in 75 runs during the 2024 season, but the Astros have not been willing to resign the All-Star third baseman.

Alex Bregman comments on wife Reagan's maternity shoot

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, has a social media presence and often takes part in photo shoots for various companies. At the end of January, Reagan took part in a maternity photo shoot for Phoenix Maternity Photographer, and those photos were shared on Instagram.

Alex had a simple one-word reaction.

"Sheesh @reaganelizabeth."

At some point, Alex Bregman will ink a new deal with an MLB team, but it's still unknown where that will be.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
