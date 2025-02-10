Alex Bregman's wife Reagan gives 2-word verdict on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan watched the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday from the comfort of her home in Texas. The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles might not have lived up to the expectations, but the halftime show led by rap artist Kendrick Lamar certainly did leave an impression worldwide.

After the Eagles left the field with a 24-0 lead at halftime, Lamar took center stage, much to the delight of fans in the Caesars Superdome who were disappointed with the Chiefs' lackluster play.

Lamar rocked the place, performing five songs from his latest album "GNX," released in Nov. From the 2017 album "DAMN." he performed "HUMBLE." and "DNA." The rapper was joined by R&B singer-songwriter SZA in New Orleans for two songs they collaborated on: "Luther" from "GNX" and "All the Stars" from 2018's Black Panther soundtrack.

Reagan shared a photo of her television set featuring Lamar, dropping a two-word reaction on his performance:

"Loved it."

Reagan's Instagram story

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shared new trimester photos with her son Knox

Alex Bregman and Reagan are expecting the arrival of their second son, who will be the younger brother to their two-year old son Knox.

Throughout her pregnancy journey, Reagan has not shied away from social media, often sharing glimpses and sharing tips for other pregnant women.

On Thursday, Reagan shared the latest photos of her third trimester. This included the family visiting a farm in Arizona, where Reagan can be seen basking under son carrying Knox over her shoulders. In another photo, she can be seen holding hands with Knox during a photoshoot.

Moreover, in one photo, she added a tweet from gynecologist Dr. Charlsie Celestine, who has been in the field for over 10 years. The tweet from her says that at 28 weeks, the baby inside is equivalent to the size of a coconut.

"soaking in these slow days 🍓🧺✨🧸 third trimester came quick!" Reagan wrote.

A lot is to come for Alex Bregman's family. Apart from getting ready for the birth of their second son, the third baseman is yet to sign a major league contract this offseason. The family's future destination is still up in the air with the family deciding on the offers they have received.

