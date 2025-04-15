Alex Bregman's wife Reagan melts hearts with playful backyard antics of son Knox with his best friend

Boston Red Sox player Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, recently shared a personal moment featuring their son, Knox. While her husband was competing for his team in Tampa, Florida, Reagan took some time off to enjoy the day with her son.

Ad

On Monday, she posted some glimpses of their time, starting with a photo capturing a beautiful spring morning. The image showed a street lined with historic buildings and cherry blossom trees under a clear blue sky. She captioned it:

“pretty day today ☀️ 55°F”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reagan IG (Credits: Instagram/@reaganelizabeth)

Later, she shared an adorable moment of Knox walking through a yard with their dog, accompanied by the caption:

Ad

Trending

“the second the sun comes out 🥲”

The image shows Knox enjoying the sunshine in their backyard alongside their golden retriever, Hank, who is seen playing in the grass. Surrounded by tall trees and blooming flowers, Knox, dressed in a sweatshirt, pants, and sneakers, is seen running toward Hank.

While the mother-son duo enjoyed the spring sunshine, Alex Bregman faced the Tampa Bay Rays in their recent game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a tough 16-1 loss for the Red Sox.

Ad

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares her favorite dates recipe

On Monday, Reagan Elizabeth Bregman shared her favorite dates recipe on Instagram. She posted a picture from her preparation with the caption:

“episode 3 of trying to eat more dates”

Reagan IG (Credits: Instagram/@reaganelizabeth)

The image featured halved dates on a plate, surrounded by ingredients like cream cheese spread, Maldon sea salt flakes, and ground cinnamon. In a follow-up story, she showed the next step which was filling the halved dates with cream cheese.

Ad

The final story showed the completed dish, with the cream cheese-filled dates sprinkled with cinnamon and sea salt. Reagan gave her review of the recipe, captioning it:

“This one is unexpectedly SO good. My favorite so far. 11/10”

Reagan and Alex Bregman are expecting to welcome their second baby later this month. So far this season, Bregman has recorded a .274 batting average, hitting two home runs and driving in 12 RBIs across 73 at-bats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More