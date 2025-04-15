Alex Bregman's wife Reagan melts hearts with playful backyard antics of son Knox with his best friend

Boston Red Sox player Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, recently shared a personal moment featuring their son, Knox. While her husband was competing for his team in Tampa, Florida, Reagan took some time off to enjoy the day with her son.
On Monday, she posted some glimpses of their time, starting with a photo capturing a beautiful spring morning. The image showed a street lined with historic buildings and cherry blossom trees under a clear blue sky. She captioned it:
“pretty day today ☀️ 55°F”
Later, she shared an adorable moment of Knox walking through a yard with their dog, accompanied by the caption:
“the second the sun comes out 🥲”
The image shows Knox enjoying the sunshine in their backyard alongside their golden retriever, Hank, who is seen playing in the grass. Surrounded by tall trees and blooming flowers, Knox, dressed in a sweatshirt, pants, and sneakers, is seen running toward Hank.
While the mother-son duo enjoyed the spring sunshine, Alex Bregman faced the Tampa Bay Rays in their recent game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a tough 16-1 loss for the Red Sox.
Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares her favorite dates recipe
On Monday, Reagan Elizabeth Bregman shared her favorite dates recipe on Instagram. She posted a picture from her preparation with the caption:
“episode 3 of trying to eat more dates”
The image featured halved dates on a plate, surrounded by ingredients like cream cheese spread, Maldon sea salt flakes, and ground cinnamon. In a follow-up story, she showed the next step which was filling the halved dates with cream cheese.
The final story showed the completed dish, with the cream cheese-filled dates sprinkled with cinnamon and sea salt. Reagan gave her review of the recipe, captioning it:
“This one is unexpectedly SO good. My favorite so far. 11/10”
Reagan and Alex Bregman are expecting to welcome their second baby later this month. So far this season, Bregman has recorded a .274 batting average, hitting two home runs and driving in 12 RBIs across 73 at-bats.