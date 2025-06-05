Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, reacts to Carlos Correa's spouse Daniella's "shenanigans" ft. innovative crab breakfast

Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa has been on the road since May 27, playing games against the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners and the Athletics. He's currently in the midst of a four-game series against the Athletics and will return after Friday.

While her husband is on the longest road trip of the year, Daniella is making memories with her two munchkins, Kylo and Kenzo, engaging in all sorts of "shenanigans."

On Wednesday, Daniella shared insights from her time with the family, especially with her sons. In one photo, she captured them playing baseball, while in another, she was seen having an innovative crab-shaped breakfast. She was also seen at the school, seeing what Kylo and Kenzo are learning.

"A bunch of shenanigans when baby daddy is on the longest roadtrip of the season😅🩵," Daniella wrote in the caption.

She also posted a Bible verse graphic from Peter 1:9:

"The reward for trusting Him will be the salvation of your souls."

It's from the New Testament of the Bible, specifically the First Epistle of Peter.

Reagan, the wife of Correa's former teammate Alex Bregman, reacted to the post, especially to the photo where Daniella prepared a crab shaped breakfast.

"Love, copying the crab soon," Reagan commented.

Reagan Bregman's reaction

Daniella celebrates Carlos Correa's 10 years in MLB

Last month, with Carlos Correa completing 10 years in MLB, his wife, Daniella, penned a heartfelt note. Daniella has been a part of Correa's journey for the most part and feels grateful to have played a role in the Twins star's career.

"Wow, 10 years of Major League Service😭 Congratulations babe!!," Daniella wrote.

"God put a dream in your heart and blessed you with the passion and drive to accomplish it but also achieve what less than 10% do. Being behind the scenes to all these memorable moments has been an honor for me. The road has not always been easy but it’s been worth it. Our boys have such a cool dad 🥹"

The Houston Astros selected Carlos Correa first overall in the 2012 MLB draft. He made his debut in 2015 and has had several achievements.

They include three All-Star selections, a World Series, AL Rookie of the Year and a Gold Glove award. He also won a silver medal for Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

