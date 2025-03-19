  • home icon
Alex Bregman's wife Reagan reacts to ultrasound photos as she eagerly awaits her second child with Red Sox star

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Mar 19, 2025 16:18 GMT
Reagan gears up to welcome 2nd child with Alex Bregman (Image Source: Instagram/ @reaganelizabeth)
The Bregman family (Image Source: Instagram/@reaganelizabeth)

Red Sox star third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan Elizabeth are set to welcome their second child together. The couple have been married since December 5, 2020, and are parents to a son named Knox Samuels, who was born on August 1, 2022.

On Tuesday, Reagan shared the latest sonographic image of her second child, while penning down an emotional note.

"Can't wait to meet my little squish," she wrote on her Instagram story along with the face holding back tears-emoji.
Alex Bregman's wife Reagan reacts to ultrasound photos (Image via Instagram/@reaganelizabeth)
Alex Bregman's wife Reagan reacts to ultrasound photos (Image via Instagram/@reaganelizabeth)

Reagan Bregman along with their son Knox accompanied the 3B to Fort Myers, Florida where he is training with his fellow Red Sox teammates at the Jetblue Park at Fenway South. She even shared highlights from the first few weeks of spring training during which the Bregmans were in Florida.

"A whirlwind of a week ☃️☀️🏟️🏝️🧳 very excited for this next chapter ♥️, " she wrote on Instagram in late February.
Soon after that, she also uploaded some photos from her maternity shoot on social media and said:

"Maternity photos.. but make it fun 🖤🎞️✨ "
Reagan Bregman, Red Sox 3B Alex Bregman's wife, shares an update related to her pregnancy

On Tuesday, Reagan shared an image on her Instagram story which showed the inside of her car. In the photograph, a back support pillow was placed on the driver's seat backrest. The caption on the image, read:

"Officially at the stage of pregnancy where I need a back support pillow in the car 😂 "
Take a look at the image here:

Reagan Bregman's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@reaganelizabeth)
Reagan Bregman's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@reaganelizabeth)

On the baseball front, Alex Bregman has shown glimpses of his abilities in both departments of the game during spring training. His offensive stat line reads: .333 batting average, three home runs, 10 RBIs, and 1.169 OPS. The initial signs are positive and clearly indicate that the former Astros star is adjusting well with his new ballclub, the Red Sox, as they aim to win the AL pennant in 2025.

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
