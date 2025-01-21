Alex Bregman's wife Reagan rocks casual chic with Vuori jacket & Nike Metcons in her latest mirror selfie

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth is a social media pro who loves to share moments from her daily life. She has a knack for dressing up in trendy clothes while promoting various American brands via photoshoots.

In her latest social media story from Monday night, she shared her outfit for the day and also mentioned the brands of apparels she wore. Take a look at the image here, which were captioned:

"@vuoriclothing long sleeve tee and jacket."

"@aritzia butter leggings."

"@nike metcons."

"Made a list of my favorite bump-friendly activewear rn."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Reagan Elizabeth graduated from the Texas A&M University in 2017 and started to work with Google in Austin, Texas. It was during this time that her friend arranged for a group dinner, where she first met former Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman.

The couple hit it off and started to date each other. More than two years into their relationship, Bregman went down on one knee and proposed to her while on a couple's snowy retreat to Aspen, Colorado, in January 2020. Ten months after their engagement, the couple exchanged vows in Katy, Texas.

Bregman's wife is highly supportive of his professional baseball career. The 2024 gold glove award winner also supports his wife's endeavors in her entrepreneurial venture with the brand Exiza, an athleisure brand she founded in the summer of 2021, based out of Houston, Texas.

The couple reside in Houston and were blessed with their first child, Knox Samuels, on August 1, 2022. They are alos proud dog parents to a golden retreiver, named Hank.

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, shared a cute image of her pet dog

Reagan Elizabeth took to social media to share an adorable image of their pet canine, Hank. The golden retreiver could be seen sitting on the grass while looking into the camera. The caption on the social media story read:

"Cute boy."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Alex Bregman's is making the most of the offseason break before he pens down a contract with a new ballclub for the upcoming season of MLB.

He capped off an amazing season with the Astros in 2024 with .260 batting average, 26 home runs, 75 RBIs and .768 OPS, making an effective case for his free agency.

