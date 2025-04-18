Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares adorable glimpses of their family bonding with newborn son Bennett

It's been a year to remember for All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman. Not only did the two-time World Series champion join a new franchise for the first time in his career, signing a three-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, but he has been thriving.
Alex Bregman has looked worth every penny early on this season, posting a .321 batting average with 4 home runs and 16 RBI with his new club. All of that being said, it's safe to say that Bregman's biggest success this year might come off the field as he and his wife Reagan welcomed a new baby boy to their family named Bennett Matthew Bregman.
Bennett is the family's second child, as the Bregman family welcomed their first son Knox back in 2022. Luckily for fans and followers, Reagan and Alex Bregman provided plenty of photos showcasing the family's latest addition in the hospital, sharing quality time together.
It is a special moment for the loving family as they shared their joy on social media. In Reagan's post, she shared aa number of photos showing her, Alex, and Knox all basking in the moment with newborn baby Bennett. Congratulations to the Bregman family during this wonderful time.
Alex Bregman joined an exclusive club with the Red Sox after latest hot-stretch
The new father of two is not only enjoying life off of the field but has been red-hot at the plate on it. Despite an interesting offseason that was headlined by a third base controversy between Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers, the former Houston Astros superstar has been unstoppable at the dish for his new team.
Bregman also etched his name in Boston Red Sox history despite only playing in 19 games this season. The All-Star became only the third player since 1994 to players with a 5-hit game with at least 3 extra-base hits and 4 RBIs. Andrew Benintendi, Dustin Pedroia, and Jackie Bradley Jr. are the only other players to accomplish that feat in this timeline.