Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares her nervous joy ahead of second baby's birth

Boston Red Sox player Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, expressed her nervous joy on Instagram as their second baby's due date approaches next month. The couple already shares a son, Knox, whom they welcomed in August 2022, nearly two years after their 2020 wedding.

Ad

They announced their second pregnancy in October 2024 with a heartfelt video featuring the entire Bregman family. The caption read:

“little brother coming 2025 🩵”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

The clip showed Knox wearing a 'Big Bro' T-shirt while holding a baseball bat. Alex Bregman then pitched a gender reveal ball to Knox, who hit it, bursting it into blue powder confirming they were expecting another baby boy.

With the newest member of the Bregman family set to arrive soon, Reagan became emotional and revisited the heartfelt announcement video on Thursday, sharing it on her story with the caption:

“The fact that next month is baby month 🥺 🧺 🍼 👶”

Ad

Reagan IG (Credits: Instagram/@reaganelizabeth)

Alex Bregman and Reagan raised their son, Knox, in Houston, where Bregman spent his entire career with the Astros until 2024.

Ad

After a strong 2024 season, Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox in February 2025. Reagan bid farewell to Houston in a heartfelt post in February, writing:

“To the city I’ve called home for so long, Leaving you is bittersweet, but one thing is certain—no matter where life takes our family, I will always have so much love for this city. This is where I met my husband, where we started our family, and where so many unforgettable memories were made…”

Ad

Ad

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares adorable shopping moments with son Knox

On Wednesday, Alex Bregman’s wife, Reagan, shared a heartwarming snapshot of a special moment with their son, Knox. She captioned it:

“We both love a good grocery run”

Reagan IG (Credits: Instagram/@reaganelizabeth)

The image was taken during the mother-son duo’s recent visit to Whole Foods Market. Knox was wearing a brown jacket and dark pants while sitting in the shopping cart, looking happy as he holds and examines a piece of fruit in his right hand.

Ad

The background features the store’s fresh produce section, with neatly arranged fruits, including jackfruits and oranges.

While Reagan and Knox enjoy their time together, Alex Bregman is gearing up for the Boston Red Sox’s Opening Day game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback