Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares sneak peek of her stylish NYC day trip while son Knox enjoys pre-game time with dad

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, hit the road for the trip to New York. Meanwhile, their son, Knox, stayed back to watch his dad play the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

On Saturday, Reagan and Knox were at different places at the same time. In the morning, Reagan posted a photo from inside a moving car as she captured the Hudson River with New York skyscrapers in the background. She captioned the story:

"quick little day trip."

She then shared a snap from a fashion-forward event hosted by Alice + Olivia, where models in blush-pink gowns posed on a grand staircase under towering "We the Women" banners.

Meanwhile, back at Fenway, Bregman spent some quality father-son time with little Knox before the game. The duo was spotted near the batting cage, with Knox dressed in a mini-uniform featuring "Bregman" and dad’s No. 2 on the back. The heartwarming moment was shared on Instagram by the Red Sox with the caption:

"Pregame with Breggy & Knox 😭."

Bregman reshared the story on his social media account.

Alex Bregman and Reagan's Instagram story

Alex Bregman hits home run with son in attendance vs New York Yankees

It seems the father-son time spent before the game motivated Alex Bregman to hit one out of the park to impress his son Knox.

In the fifth inning, Bregman hit an opposite-field home run against Yankees southpaw Max Fried. The home run ball landed just inside the playing area in right field, as the Red Sox scored their first run on the night and cut the lead to 4-1.

However, Bregman went hitless in his remaining plate appearances. The Red Sox also fell two runs short as the Yankees won the game 5-3.

For the Red Sox, the remaining two runs were scored by Jarren Duran, who also went the distance and an RBI hit from Connor Wong. Meanwhile, for the Yankees, Jazz Chisholm Jr. contributed with three RBIs while Cody Bellinger drove in the other two runs in the win.

With the loss, Bregman's Red Sox were reduced to 81-68 as they are tied with two other AL teams, the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners, in the wild card standings.

