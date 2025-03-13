Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shows off her baby bump while Red Sox star shines in ST game vs. Mets

Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan with their son Knox Samuels, are moving to Boston after bidding farewell to the Houston Astros. The family had been a part of Houston since Bregman made his major league debut with the Astros in 2016.

After a stellar nine-year career with the Astros, Bregman has joined the Red Sox's Spring Training camp as he prepares for the 2025 season after signing a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.

On Wednesday, Bregman’s wife, Reagan, who is pregnant with their second child, shared a baby bump update on her Instagram while also thanking the packing and unpacking service that assisted with their move to Boston.

She captioned her story:

“Thank you @ladylanes for packing up our stuff so well. couldn’t have done this move without you”

Reagan IG (Credits: Instagram/@reaganelizabeth)

In a mirror selfie posted by Reagan, she can be seen indoors wearing a black dress and a red cap, with packed boxes in the background. She commented on the baby bump, captioning the post:

“The bump is bumpin this week 🍍”

Reagan also shared an image comparing the baby’s growth to the size of a pineapple. Meanwhile, her husband, Alex Bregman, is currently starring in Spring Training games with the Red Sox with their most recent matchup against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Bregman contributed two runs in one at-bat and drew a walk in the Red Sox’s 6-5 victory over the Twins at JetBlue Park.

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares glimpses of life as part of the Red Sox featuring son Knox

On February 26, Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, shared several snapshots capturing fun moments with their son, Knox, following her husband’s move to the Boston Red Sox.

She captioned the post:

“A whirlwind of a week ☃️☀️🏟️🏝️🧳very excited for this next chapter ♥️”

In the images, Reagan can be seen at JetBlue Park holding Knox in her arms while he plays with a Wally the Green Monster toy. Other snapshots showcase wholesome family moments, including one of Alex playing with Knox at the beach and another of the parents holding hands with their two-year-old.

