Two days ago, Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan Elizabeth Bregman took to her Instagram to post jubilant photos from Kentucky Derby 2023.

She brought the heat in elegant white attire with family in tow.

"Made the best memories this weekend," wrote Reagan on the social-media platform.

Reagan and Alex's little munchkin, Knox Samuel, born on August 1, 2022, also accompanied his mom to the Kentucky Derby 2023.

Not many know that Bregmans possesses a total of eight horses in their ownership. Among these, two of them are female horses (BabyGotBackspin and Goldblood) and the remaining six horses are male horses (Cadillac Candy, Golden Sombrero, Home Run Happy, Runaway Joke, Raji, and Run for Reagan).

As evident from Reagan's IG pictures, Bregman's male horse, Golden Sombrero participated in the Kentucky Derby 2023.

Alex Bregman has a strong and long-lasting enthusiasm for horse racing

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels: ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros hits a rbi triple against the Los Angeles Angels in the second third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 08, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Since time immemorial, the Bregman family has always been devoted to horse racing.

Together with his wife, Reagan, and a few other business associates, Alex bought eight racehorses last year in May.

The Houston Astros All-Star spent a lot of his days at Albuquerque Downs when he was a young baseball player in his hometown.

On the other hand, Reagan grew up riding horses, thus it was only natural for the pair to become obsessed with them.

Bregman always wanted to ultimately compete in Grade 1 events. He has apparently begun to fulfill them by making his horses compete in the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

