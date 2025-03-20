Alex Bregman's wife Reagan and son Knox bond over homemade orange juice

While Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman is sweating it out on the field, his family is making sure he’s treated to something fresh when he gets home.

His wife, Reagan Elizabeth, who is in her final trimester, and their 2-year-old son, Knox, do a lot of things together. On Wednesday, Reagan shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram, where Knox was seen enthusiastically squeezing fresh oranges with his tiny hands, helping his mom prepare a batch of fresh-squeezed orange juice..

Knox looked fully immersed in the juicing process, dressed in a cozy gray sweater. Reagan proudly captioned the story:

“Fresh squeezed OJ.”

Reagan's Instagram story

Earlier in the day, Reagan also shared sonogram photos of their second son, who will soon join the family. She wrote:

"Can't wait to meet my little squish."

Reagan's Instagram story

Alex Bregman and Reagan share updates on salsa brand Wild Sol

Knox and their upcoming second son aren’t the only “babies” in Alex Bregman and Reagan's lives. The couple founded their salsa brand, Wild Sol, in 2024 after snacking on chips and salsa and discovering what they felt was the perfect pairing of salsa and tequila.

Since then, the couple has made significant progress with the brand, forming a partnership with H-E-B and other collaborations. With baseball season approaching, the couple went on air Wednesday to share updates about upcoming releases from the brand.

"Well, we kind of wanted to be wildly different," Bregman said. "We wanted to be different from every other salsa brand. We wanted to bring more energy to the category. We love salsa, but when you walk into the supermarket and look at the salsa section, everything looks the same. Everything kind of tastes the same. We wanted to bring something that was wildly different and wildly better."

Bregman also teased upcoming product additions.

"And we do have some new exciting things in the pipeline for Wild Sol," Bregman added. "We're excited to have some taco sauces on the way and some new flavors — really, really good flavors. And we may even dabble into some chips here soon."

Wild Sol offers a variety of flavors, including hot salsa, mild salsa, mango habanero and salsa verde.

