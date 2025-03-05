Alex Bregman's wife Reagan & son Knox make memories at Boston Children's Museum

Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman has been happily married to Reagan Elizabeth for over four years now, and the loving couple share a son named Knox Samuels. With the couple gearing up to welcome a second child together, Bregman has found a new challenge in his MLB career, since making his high-profile move to Boston this past offseason.

While Alex is training hard with his team in Florida, his wife and kid toured some famous spots in Boston, which included the Boston Children's Museum and the iconic Fenway Park. The mother-son duo were joined by Reagan's friend, Courtney Marshbum, as they toured the city of Boston and even shared some images from the fun-filled day on their social media handles.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram/@reaganelizabeth.

Alex Bregman's wife and kid have provided immense support to the star 3B both on and off the field. The duo have been present in the stands inside JetBlue Park at Fenway South, Fort Myers, Florida cheering for Bregman through his at-bats for the Red Sox in the ongoing spring league.

Reagan even shared an array of images in a social media post highlighting the gleeful moments spent in the first few weeks in Boston and Florida. The caption on the post read:

"A whirlwind of a week ☃️☀️🏟️🏝️🧳 very excited for this next chapter ♥️ "

On the other hand, Bregman has found his rhythm at the plate during the ongoing spring league. He has featured in five games for the Red Sox and produced a decent offensive stat line, which reads: .385 batting average, one home run, six RBIs, and 1.104 OPS. He will attempt to build on his 2024 Gold Glove award-winning season and try to be influential in both departments of the game in 2025.

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan shared joyous images of Knox enjoying his time at a bakery in Boston

Alex Bregman's wife capped off a fun-filled day with her friend and son, Knox by indulging in some tasty baked goods at Tatte Bakery in Boston. She shared a couple of images from their time at the bakery on social media and even captioned one of the images, that showcased Knox enjoying a croissant.

"Big croissant guy."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram/@reaganelizabeth

Bregman will be hoping to start the Red Sox's next spring league game against the Rays on Mar 5 after sitting out the previous one against the Pirates a day before.

