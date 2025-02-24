  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Feb 24, 2025 06:46 GMT
Alex Bregman
Alex Bregman's wife Reagan & son Knox rock Red Sox gear to support 2x All-Star's Spring Training game (Image source - Reagan Elizabeth's Instagram)

All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman is preparing for the 2025 season with the Boston Red Sox. The two-time World Series winner signed a three-year, $120 million deal with Boson to end his free agency earlier this month.

Bregman will be playing for the Red Sox after his first nine years with the Houston Astros, winning two World Series titles with the team and emerging as one of the best infielders in the game.

With Bregman slated to make his Spring Training debut on Sunday, his wife Reagan Elizabeth and son Knox rocked up to the JetBlue Park to support the All-Star slugger.

In one of Reagan's Instagram stories, Knox wore a Red Sox cap and held a small baseball bat with the Red Sox's logo at the Spring Training game. Reagan was also seen in the stands donning a Red Sox cap.

(Image source - Reagan Elizabeth's Instagram)

Alex Bregman didn't disappoint on his first outing for the Red Sox as he had a single in his first at-bat in the Grapefruit League home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He launched a two-run home run in his second at-bat and followed it with a double in his final plate appearance on Sunday, going 3 for 3 on his Spring Training debut.

Alex Bregman starts third base amid Rafael Devers controversy

Alex Bregman emerged as one of the best defensive players in the league, winning a Gold Glove at third base last year. However, Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers refused to move to another position to accommodate the incoming All-Star infielder.

Despite playing as a third baseman for most of his last few seasons, Bregman said he is open to playing any position for the Red Sox to help the team win. During Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Bregman started in his preferred position at third base.

Following his first outing as a Red Sox player, Bregman said:

"It was great. It was a packed house today, which is pretty cool. Pretty awesome for a Spring Training game, and I could definitely feel the energy. “It felt great. Kind of breaks the ice on Spring Training.”

Alex Bregman also acknowledged making some adjustments to his swing in the offseason after an underwhelming 2024 with the Astros and it seemed to have paid dividends for the slugger. It'll be interesting to see how Red Sox manager Alex Cora accommodates Rafael Devers and Bregman in the infield for the 2025 season.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
