Alex Bregman's wife Reagan voices gratitude towards embracing motherhood for second time with Red Sox star husband

Red Sox star Alex Bregman has been married to Reagan Elizabeth since Dec 5, 2020. The couple share two kids, Knox Samuel, who was born on Aug 1, 2022, and the latest addition to their family, Bennett Matthew Bregman, who was born last month on April 16.

The 2024 Gold Glove award-winning 3B signed with the Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million deal last offseason and moved to Boston, but the family still largely stays in Houston, occasionally making the trip down to the East Coast.

On Sunday, Reagan Elizabeth shared a social media post, capturing heartfelt moments from the first few weeks after welcoming her second child with Bregman. She also penned a caption, voicing her gratitude towards Bennett.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"Very tired & very thankful 🩵🫧🧺🧸 loving the newborn phase so much this time."

On April 17, a day after Bennett Bregman's birth, she shared a post on social media capturing endearing highlights from the hospital, where she, Alex and their elder son, Knox, can be seen holding the newborn.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"04.16.25 the kind of love that stops time 🥹🫀 we love you so much Bennett."

The Red Sox' new 3B has been having an exemplary 2025 MLB season with them. Bregman has a .317 batting average, with eight home runs, 27 RBIs, .979 OPS, and 44 hits in 139 at-bats in 35 games. He is projecting over 30 home runs and more than 110 RBIs in 2025.

Red Sox 3B, Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan shared a gift hamper from Wild Sol for upcoming Mother's Day

On April 30, Reagan uploaded a social media post, sharing information regarding a beautiful gift hamper idea from Wild Sol for the upcoming Mother's Day. Wild Sol is a salsa brand founded and owned by Alex Bregman and his wife.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"💝 Mother’s Day Giveaway 💝 "

After the series loss against the Twins, Bregman and Co. will now be welcoming the Texas Rangers for a three-game series at Fenway Park.

