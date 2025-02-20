Alex Bregman says he didn't know he was going to Red Sox until 30 minutes before $120M deal

The Boston Red Sox have a new superstar on their hands in the shape of Alex Bregman. The two-time World Series champion with the Houston Astros agreed to a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox, which also includes opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.

The two-time All-Star was linked to a number of teams throughout the offseason, which extended closer and closer to Spring Training. Alex Bregman was tied to the likes of the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, and even a return to the Houston Astros before ultimately deciding to join the Boston Red Sox.

The two-time All-Star spoke on the latest episode of Underdog MLB with Jared Carrabis, explaining that the deal really came down to the wire. Bregman said that less than a hour before the agreement with the Boston Red Sox was made, he believe he could have been heading to a different club .

"I'd say about 30 minutes before I ended up becoming a Red Sock, I felt like I was going somewhere else. I felt like it was kind of like that the entire offseason. It was my first time going through free agency but you don't really know what to expect when you've never been through it," Bregman explained.

Alex Bregman was one of the most coveted free agents this offseason and even though it took some time before he signed with a club, he still managed to secure one of the richest average annual salaries in MLB history as he will make $40 million per season. Despite landing such a lucrative deal, Bregman explained how unpredictable free agency can be.

"It was an interesting experience, obviously it can be a roller coaster ride at times if you let it but I feel like you have to focus on what you can control and your training and listen to your agent," Bregman continued.

Alex Bregman's defensive position with the Boston Red Sox has been a major talking point since signing his deal

Now that the deal has been made official and Bregman will be donning a Boston Red Sox jersey in 2025, the question remains about where he will play on defense. A third baseman for the majority of his career, Boston's current third baseman Rafael Devers has pushed back at the idea of giving up his spot to accommodate Bregman.

If Red Sox manager Alex Cora does indeed keep Devers at third base, there most logical move would be to move Alex Bregman to second base. While this could hurt the playing time of top prospects such as Kristian Campbell, having a proven superstar in the lineup is a top priority for the club.

