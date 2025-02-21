Alex Bregman singles out $3,750,000 Red Sox standout as the team’s driving force

Alex Bregman is getting familiar with his new teammates in Spring Training following his three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox earlier this month.

Bregman, who played for the Houston Astros for his entire MLB career, is reuniting with former Astros coach Alex Cora, manager of the Red Sox. While the two-time World Series winner is still to play a game for Boston, Bregman identified the driving force for the Red Sox when he was with the Astros last season.

On the latest episode of "Underdog MLB with Jared Carrabis," Bregman singled out All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran's brilliance, who had a breakthrough year in Boston last season. Duran signed a one-year deal in January to avoid arbitration with a $3.75 million salary for 2025. The contract also includes a club option for 2026.

He said (35:50 onwards):

"Sometimes they (Red Sox) were banged up a little bit, but they always played their ass off. Jerren Duran sets the tone for that, and when I played against him in Boston, and I saw him play in Houston, he hits like a single to right field, is on second base, steals third, then scores next, oppo homer next at-bat, like stretches a double to a triple, and you're like, 'Holy cow, he's playing at just a different speed.'"

Bregman also highlighted the effort put in by inexperienced players and shared that the Red Sox always gave them a tough game despite the team's lack of success over the last few seasons. Bregman continued:

"Some guys are still young. But they played their tail off. They competed, they're game-planning against them offensively, and tech does such a great job of switching up the game plan. Making adjustments from game to game, not just series to series. Yeah, it was a tough matchup every year."

Alex Bregman willing to take up new position for Red Sox

Following the arrival of Alex Bregman, the lingering question has been the role he'd play for the Red Sox. While the All-Star slugger has been a Gold Glove winner at his preferred position of third base, Boston's Rafael Devers is not willing to give up the position he has played for the team over several years.

However, Bregman is willing to move to a different position if the team needs him to, opening a potential switch to second base at the start of the 2025 season.

"I'm super excited to just be [Devers'] teammate," Bregman said on Tuesday. "He's a great player. I think everybody in this clubhouse is worried about winning, and whatever it takes to help the team win -- that's all I'm focused on. I'll play wherever [manager Alex Cora] tells me to play."

Alex Bregman's comment has seemingly defused a tough situation for Alex Cora, who will be looking to get the best out of the team this season with a playoff spot expected to be their main goal.

