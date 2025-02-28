Alex Bregman & son Knox bring the cuteness in father-son playdate

Alex Bregman has hit the ground running with the Boston Red Sox in spring training. He finally put his free agency stint to bed after signing a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox which includes two opt-out clauses after the 2025 and 2026 seasons alongside some deferred payments.

While Bregman is looking towards fresh horizons with a new ballclub, the former Astros third baseman never gives himself a break from his dad duties. On Friday, the 2024 Gold Glove winner spent some quality time on a playdate with son Knox in Fort Myers, Florida. Both Bregman and his wife Reagan shared a snap each, capturing the fun-filled father-son moments.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (@abreg_1 and @reaganelizabeth)

Alex Bregman and Reagan married on December 5, 2020, and were blessed with their firstborn, Knox Samuels on August 1, 2022. While the couple are now gearing up to welcome their second boy this year, the couple have shared some precious moments with their first child since his birth.

It was only Reagan who celebrated Bregman's first Fall Classic title in 2017 but in 2022 baby Knox had accompanied his mother to the field at the Minute Maid Park after Alex triumphed yet again with the Astros. The boy has attended almost all of his father's games during the spring training.

Alex Bregman made his debut for the Red Sox on Feb 23 in a spring league game against the Toronto Blue Jays inside the JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. Alex registered a phenomenal start as he went three for three, crushed a home run over the green monster, and drove in two runs.

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan shared highlights from Week 1 in Florida, including happy snaps of Knox

Alex Bregman is currently training with the Red Sox in Fort Myers and Regan Elizabeth shared some delightful highlights from a fun-filled week in Florida, capturing some adorable images of son Knox enjoying the game during spring season while sporting Red Sox merchandise.

"A whirlwind of a week ☃️☀️🏟️🏝️🧳 Very excited for this next chapter ♥️ "

The social media post also included some heartfelt family pictures from the beach while enjoying meals and drinks in the southern state. The Red Sox open their account for the 2025 MLB season on March 27, when they take on the Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

