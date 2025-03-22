Alex Bregman, Tarik Skubal, Bobby Witt Jr. & other MLB stars reveal their favorite things about Opening Day

The regular season started with the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Chicago Cubs in a two-game series in Tokyo earlier this week. However, the 28 remaining MLB teams are preparing for the Opening Day next week.

With the Opening Day just a few days away MLB stars across the league revealed their favorite thing about the day. MLB shared responses from the renowned names of different teams in an Instagram post.

Last year's AL MVP runner-up Bobby Witt Jr. compared the Opening Day feeling to the first day of school.

"That first day of school feeling and Seeing all the fans pack into the stadium for the first time of the year!"

Two-time World Series winner Alex Bregman, who will be repping the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day after his offseason move, said:

"The pregame hitters and the energy in the ballpark."

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal revealed his favorite thing from Opening Day:

"First flyover of the year!"

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yu Darvish, Kike Hernandez, Julio Rodriguez, Max Fried, Fernando Tatis Jr., Willy Adames, Teoscar Hernandez and Luis Arraez were some of the other names to reveal their favorite thing about the Opening Day.

Several of them acknowledged the atmosphere created by the fans at the ballpark for the first game of the season in March.

Alex Bregman's Boston Red Sox move hailed by former Astros teammate

Alex Bregman will be playing for a different team for the first time since making his MLB debut with the Houston Astros. The All-Star third baseman elected for free agency at the end of the 2024 season and signed for the Red Sox late in the offseason.

Bregman's former Astros teammate Carlos Correa, now with the Minnesota Twins, hailed the infielder's move, predicting a stellar 2025 season.

“I think Fenway works perfect for him — the big wall in left, all the way to left-center," Correa said. “I think it’s the perfect ballpark for him to have an explosive year. I think it will get back to those numbers that we used to see in 2018 and 2019. He’s a special talent and I think he’s going to do a lot of damage in that ballpark.”

Despite controversy over Alex Bregman's role in the infield after Rafael Devers refused to concede third base, the former Astros star is starting at third during Spring Training games. Bregman is likely to be the Opening Day third baseman with Devers playing as a designated hitter.

