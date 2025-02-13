"Alex Bregman is way too slow"; "They need Vladimir Guerrero Jr. next" - Fans disappointed by Red Sox's 2025 lineup after signing ex-Astros star

The Boston Red Sox surprised many when it was announced that they were the team that would be signing Alex Bregman. It was reported on Wednesday that the two sides agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract.

Bregman will be sliding into the second base role with Boston. They already have a star covering third base in the form of Rafael Devers. The crew over at MLB Network projected what their 2025 lineup could look like.

MLB Network believes Bregman will slide into the three-hole, hitting right after Devers. That is one interesting lineup that could make some noise in the AL East.

However, the fanbase is not too thrilled with what they are putting on the field. Some do not think Bregman has what it takes to slide over to second base.

"Breggy is way too slow to be playing 2nd" one fan posted.

"They just need Vlad next offseason" said another.

"Need more bats" said another.

Some would love to see the team go after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who is expected to be a free agent following the 2025 season. Others are just not too impressed with the club's bottom half of the order.

"After Casas the lineup is MEH" said another.

"Trade Yoshida and a prospect for Arenado and move Devers to DH" said another.

"I still think 4th in the East, but progress.." said another.

With Alex Bregman signed, the Red Sox are looking to make a ton of noise in 2025

Boston Red Sox - Alex Bregman (Photo via IMAGN)

The Red Sox are looking to put their depressing 2024 season to bed. They have made a ton of moves to put themselves in a better position for the 2025 season.

We have already talked about the Alex Bregman signing. The combination of his bat and glove makes for a serious upgrade at the position from last year.

Boston was also able to upgrade its rotation this winter. They signed Walker Buehler and traded for Garrett Crochet. Crochet will likely work as the team's ace with Tanner Houck right behind him.

You also cannot forget Boston signed flamethrowing reliever Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal in the offseason. This team has made a ton of improvements and should be in a good spot when Opening Day rolls around.

