  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Alex Bregman is way too slow"; "They need Vladimir Guerrero Jr. next" - Fans disappointed by Red Sox's 2025 lineup after signing ex-Astros star

"Alex Bregman is way too slow"; "They need Vladimir Guerrero Jr. next" - Fans disappointed by Red Sox's 2025 lineup after signing ex-Astros star

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Feb 13, 2025 20:58 GMT
Boston red Sox Slugger Alex Bregman &amp; toronto Blue Jays Slugger Vladimir Guererro Jr.
Boston red Sox Slugger Alex Bregman & toronto Blue Jays Slugger Vladimir Guererro Jr.

The Boston Red Sox surprised many when it was announced that they were the team that would be signing Alex Bregman. It was reported on Wednesday that the two sides agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract.

Bregman will be sliding into the second base role with Boston. They already have a star covering third base in the form of Rafael Devers. The crew over at MLB Network projected what their 2025 lineup could look like.

also-read-trending Trending

MLB Network believes Bregman will slide into the three-hole, hitting right after Devers. That is one interesting lineup that could make some noise in the AL East.

However, the fanbase is not too thrilled with what they are putting on the field. Some do not think Bregman has what it takes to slide over to second base.

"Breggy is way too slow to be playing 2nd" one fan posted.
MLB Network Instagram
MLB Network Instagram
"They just need Vlad next offseason" said another.
MLB Network Instagram
MLB Network Instagram
"Need more bats" said another.
MLB Network Instagram
MLB Network Instagram

Some would love to see the team go after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who is expected to be a free agent following the 2025 season. Others are just not too impressed with the club's bottom half of the order.

"After Casas the lineup is MEH" said another.
MLB Network Instagram
MLB Network Instagram
"Trade Yoshida and a prospect for Arenado and move Devers to DH" said another.
MLB Network Instagram
MLB Network Instagram
"I still think 4th in the East, but progress.." said another.
MLB Network Instagram
MLB Network Instagram

With Alex Bregman signed, the Red Sox are looking to make a ton of noise in 2025

Boston Red Sox - Alex Bregman (Photo via IMAGN)
Boston Red Sox - Alex Bregman (Photo via IMAGN)

The Red Sox are looking to put their depressing 2024 season to bed. They have made a ton of moves to put themselves in a better position for the 2025 season.

We have already talked about the Alex Bregman signing. The combination of his bat and glove makes for a serious upgrade at the position from last year.

Boston was also able to upgrade its rotation this winter. They signed Walker Buehler and traded for Garrett Crochet. Crochet will likely work as the team's ace with Tanner Houck right behind him.

You also cannot forget Boston signed flamethrowing reliever Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal in the offseason. This team has made a ton of improvements and should be in a good spot when Opening Day rolls around.

Quick Links

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी