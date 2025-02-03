  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Alex Bregman is so a Yankee now", "Dodgers are screwed" - Fans react as Jack Flaherty signs with Detroit Tigers for $35,000,000

"Alex Bregman is so a Yankee now", "Dodgers are screwed" - Fans react as Jack Flaherty signs with Detroit Tigers for $35,000,000

By Krutik Jain
Modified Feb 03, 2025 03:45 GMT
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Jack Flaherty signs with Detroit Tigers for $35,000,000 - Source: Imagn

On Sunday, Jack Flaherty reportedly agreed a two-year, $35 million, contract to return to the Detroit Tigers, with whom he had spent the first half of the 2024 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan first broke the news and mentioned about the opt-out in clause after the first year of the deal.

The deal comes as a surprise to fans who expected the club to bring third baseman Alex Bregman this offseason. While Bregman remains a free agent, Detroit got an ace in Flaherty, who's fresh off winning the World Series with the LA Dodgers, who traded him from the Tigers ahead of last year's trade deadline.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans had wild reactions to the trade. Many were centered around Alex Bregman, who the Tigers may not sign now following Flaherty's signing.

"Bregman is so a Yankee now," one fan predicted.
"Cubs getting Bregman confirmed," another fan went ahead and tabbed Cubs as the ideal fit for Bregman.
"Tigers are out on Alex Bregman," another posted.

One fan believed the Tigers could still sign Bregman this offseason.

"You love to see this now lets add Bregman, and this will be the best offseason the tigers have had in a long time," one fan commented.

Some Dodgers fans also had their say on the deal.

"Dodgers are screwed," another added.

Some appreciated Jack Flaherty's services in 2024 with LA.

"Congrats Jack! I appreciate your service! Dodger for life," another wrote.
"So long champ 🫡 @jflare_ Thanks for the memories, and best of luck on your return to Detroit," another added.

Jack Flaherty's contract details with Tigers

Jack Flaherty's two-year, $35 million, contract will see the pitcher getting paid $25 million this year, after which he could decide if he wants to become a free agent again.

If not, the deal continues, with the Tigers to pay him $10 million in guaranteed salary for the 2026 season. The number could get as high as $15 million if Flaherty starts more than 15 games.

Jack Flaherty was a key member of the Dodgers starting unit, as he filled up for multiple Dodgers aces who were out and injured. Most prominently, the injury to Tyler Glasnow could have had a big effect on the team had they not traded for Flaherty.

The starting pitcher capped off his 2024 season with 3.17 ERA, 194 Ks, 3.47 FIP, 128 ERA+, 5.11 K/BB and 1.07 WHIP across 28 starts.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी