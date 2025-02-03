"Alex Bregman is so a Yankee now", "Dodgers are screwed" - Fans react as Jack Flaherty signs with Detroit Tigers for $35,000,000

On Sunday, Jack Flaherty reportedly agreed a two-year, $35 million, contract to return to the Detroit Tigers, with whom he had spent the first half of the 2024 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan first broke the news and mentioned about the opt-out in clause after the first year of the deal.

The deal comes as a surprise to fans who expected the club to bring third baseman Alex Bregman this offseason. While Bregman remains a free agent, Detroit got an ace in Flaherty, who's fresh off winning the World Series with the LA Dodgers, who traded him from the Tigers ahead of last year's trade deadline.

Fans had wild reactions to the trade. Many were centered around Alex Bregman, who the Tigers may not sign now following Flaherty's signing.

"Bregman is so a Yankee now," one fan predicted.

"Cubs getting Bregman confirmed," another fan went ahead and tabbed Cubs as the ideal fit for Bregman.

"Tigers are out on Alex Bregman," another posted.

One fan believed the Tigers could still sign Bregman this offseason.

"You love to see this now lets add Bregman, and this will be the best offseason the tigers have had in a long time," one fan commented.

Some Dodgers fans also had their say on the deal.

Some appreciated Jack Flaherty's services in 2024 with LA.

"Congrats Jack! I appreciate your service! Dodger for life," another wrote.

"So long champ 🫡 @jflare_ Thanks for the memories, and best of luck on your return to Detroit," another added.

Jack Flaherty's contract details with Tigers

Jack Flaherty's two-year, $35 million, contract will see the pitcher getting paid $25 million this year, after which he could decide if he wants to become a free agent again.

If not, the deal continues, with the Tigers to pay him $10 million in guaranteed salary for the 2026 season. The number could get as high as $15 million if Flaherty starts more than 15 games.

Jack Flaherty was a key member of the Dodgers starting unit, as he filled up for multiple Dodgers aces who were out and injured. Most prominently, the injury to Tyler Glasnow could have had a big effect on the team had they not traded for Flaherty.

The starting pitcher capped off his 2024 season with 3.17 ERA, 194 Ks, 3.47 FIP, 128 ERA+, 5.11 K/BB and 1.07 WHIP across 28 starts.

