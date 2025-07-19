"Alex Cora has an affinity for cheaters" - MLB fans roast Red Sox manager for attending Coldplay concert tied to viral cheating scandal

While the 2025 MLB All-Star Game gathered some of the best-performing players from across the league in the first half of the season, it also provided a much-needed break to others.

Ad

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was one of the names who used the All-Star break to step away from baseball. The Red Sox manager said on Friday that he attended Coldplay's concert on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“I was actually [at] the Wednesday [Coldplay] concert,” Cora said ahead of the game against the Chicago Cubs. “It was fun.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The concert has been in the news after the band's lead singer Chris Martin busted Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and human resources chief Kristin Cabot's alleged affair. Cora admitting his attendance in the same concert drew backlash from MLB fans, who brought up Cora's involvement in the Houston Astros' sign stealing scandal in 2017.

Ad

Trending

"Alex Cora has an affinity for cheaters anyways," wrote a fan.

"He knows all abt cheating I’m sure he could relate," alleged another.

"He knows a thing or two about cheating scandals," wrote another fan.

The backlash continued:

"So there were more than 2 cheaters?" Wrote a fan.

"So you added his comment since he's an expert on cheating?" Mocked a fan.

Ad

Byron and Cabot were seen hugging on the jumbotron but instantly rushed away from the frame. Astronomer has reportedly opened an investigation against their employees.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” a company statement read. “The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly."

Ad

Alex Cora's team slips to frustrating loss against Cubs

While Alex Cora was in the spotlight for his off-field activities during the All-Star break, his team's first game after the Midsummer Classic resulted in a 4-1 loss against the Cubs. The loss ended their 10-game winning run, their longest streak since 2018.

It was a frustrating offensive outing for the Red Sox as they left eight runners on base in scoring positions. Boston infielder Abraham Toro, who was one of the culprits in the fifth inning, owned up to his mistake.

Ad

“I’ve gotta put the blame on me," Toro said. "Being thrown out, a double play, that kills the rally. So yeah, that was a bad decision.”

Alex Cora and the Red Sox will hope to bounce back in the second game of the series at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More