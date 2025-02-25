Alex Cora breaks silence on Red Sox 3B controversy amid Rafael Devers-Alex Bregman debate

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora appears to have trouble brewing in Spring Training, but it's a problem that other managers would want to have. After signing Alex Bregman to a free agent contract this offseason, he gives the team another All-Star third baseman along with Rafael Devers.

Ad

Rafael Devers played third base last season for the Boston Red Sox, and he has made it very clear that he wants to continue in that role. Manager Alex Cora has been quiet on the Devers-Bregman debate, but he gave some thoughts on Feb. 25.

"Decisions will be made in a few weeks, and you know there's going to be people upset," Cora said on 'The Greg Hill Show.' "There are going to be people sent down and they're gonna be upset at the manager and Craig, but that's the good thing about having good players."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

The radio hosts continued to question him on the Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman situation, and Alex Cora reassured them that all was fine.

"No, as far as the clubhouse is concerned, I'm not worried. They're grown men, and we have adults in the room now. We do."

A decision is going to come at some point in Spring Training, but Cora believes that the team will be successful regardless of who plays third base.

Ad

Alex Bregman believes Boston Red Sox are built for long-term success

Alex Bregman had many options when it came to his free agency decision, but he decided to join Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. On Feb. 25, Bregman detailed why he chose this team, as reported by Boston Sports Gordo.

"If you look at the prospects in the minor leagues, if you look at the young talent in the big leagues, the veteran players in the big leagues, and the franchise players that you already have in Raffy and Jarren, I think this organization is set up to win," Alex Bregman told @BOSSportsGordo.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Boston Red Sox are looking to get back to the postseason, and they believe that Bregman is a key piece to this puzzle. Boston is going to need a healthy and productive Devers to help Cora's team as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback