Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected from Monday's clash against the Tampa Bay Rays after arguing the umpire's call late in the eighth inning. The ended 4-1 in favor of the Rays and marked their third consecutive victory over the Red Sox.

In a game that showed little spark for the Boston team, their manager emerged as one of the most energetic figures while arguing with the umpire in the eighth inning. After the game, Cora clarified the reason behind his protest and claimed that he was right to bring the point forward to the umpire.

Alex Cora is a former MLB player who has played for several teams in his 11-year career as a player. He has played for the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox, with whom he won the World Series in 2007.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After retiring from playing, Cora started his career as a coach with the Houston Astros in 2017 before being named manager of the Red Sox in 2018. In his first year with the Boston team, they won the World Series under him.

However, things have not gone well for them this season. The team recorded their 30th loss of the season to take their record to 30-30 in the first 60 games of the year.

On Monday night, the Red Sox offence was impotent from the plate and managed only a single run against the Rays. Tensions boiled high in the Red Sox dugout which culminated with Cora arguing with the umpire over a supposed uncalled pitch violation. After the game, he defended his actions and was convinced he stood his ground for the right reasons.

“If my kids are gonna see me get thrown out, make sure they see it the right way” Cora said after the game.

NESN @NESN



Alex Cora opened up about his the eighth-inning ejection against the Rays in Boston's third consecutive loss. "If my kids are gonna see me get thrown out, make sure they see it the right way."Alex Cora opened up about his the eighth-inning ejection against the Rays in Boston's third consecutive loss. wp.me/pch2rN-7c5P "If my kids are gonna see me get thrown out, make sure they see it the right way."Alex Cora opened up about his the eighth-inning ejection against the Rays in Boston's third consecutive loss. wp.me/pch2rN-7c5P

Can Alex Cora change the tide for the Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has a tough job at hand. The Red Sox are currently bottom of their divison with a 30-30 record in the MLB season after their latest defeat to the Tampa Bays Rays. Their next series is against the Cleveland Guardians and they will have to do everything in their power to prevent their record from falling below .500.

Poll : 0 votes