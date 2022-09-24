"Alex has dated some wonderful women since our divorce" - Throwback to when Alex Rodriguez's ex-wife opened up about his long list of girlfriends in the aftermath of their highly-publicized divorce in 2008

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis parted ways in 2008 after it was rumored that the All-Star was having an extramarital affair with the "Queen of Pop" Madonna. Following all that comes with a divorce, Cynthia and Alex maintain a cordial, co-parenting relationship. The pair shares two daughters, Natasha Rodriguez (17) and Ella Rodriguez (14).

In an interview with Page Six in November 2018, Cynthia mentioned that the pair maintain a stable relationship for the sake of co-parenting their daughters.

Cynthia said:

"Alex and I have worked well trying to create a stable environment for our daughters and there has never been an issue."

She also spoke about Alex's long lineup of girlfriends following their divorce and how their relationship has been utterly positive.

"Alex has dated some wonderful women since our divorce, many of whom have had positive relationships with our children."

People @people Alex Rodriguez Praises Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis on Her Birthday: 'A Wonderful Mom and Role Model' people.com/sports/alex-ro… Alex Rodriguez Praises Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis on Her Birthday: 'A Wonderful Mom and Role Model' people.com/sports/alex-ro…

"Alex Rodriguez Praises Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis on Her Birthday: 'A Wonderful Mom and Role Model'" - @PEOPLE

From Hollywood A-listers to WWE star, Alex's list of ladyloves has been diverse.

Alex Rodriguez's starting lineup of girlfriends after his divorce with Cynthia Scurtis in 2008

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Ever since Alex Rodriguez's divorce from Cynthia Scurtis after six years of marriage in 2008, he has dated a slew of ladies.

Here's a rundown of his relationship timeline in the aftermath of his divorce:

Alex Rodriguez started seeing Hollywood actress Kate Hudson in May 2009 but broke up after less than a year in December 2009.

Next, Alex got into a relationship with Cameron Diaz, who was at the time one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. The pair had a short-lived affair which lasted from February 2010 to June 2011.

After dating two high-profile actresses from Hollywood, Alex was romantically involved with WWE star Torrie Wilson. Alex and Torrie were in a long-term, committed relationship for three years, from late 2011 to 2015.

After which, A-Rod began dating Anne Wojcicki, the CEO of the personal genomics firm 23andMe, in 2016. However, due to a mismatch in their interests, Alex and Anne split in the early part of 2017.

Next, Alex met his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, in 2017 and hit it off instantly. After dating for two years, the duo got engaged in the Bahamas. However, Jennifer and Alex parted ways in April 2021 for unknown reasons.

After taking a break from being a serial dater, Alex Rodriguez was spotted with a 25-year-old Texas-based fitness influencer, Kathryne Padgett, in January 2022 at an NFL game. After a short romantic stint, the pair broke up in the first half of September 2022.

Currently, A-Rod is enjoying his singlehood and focusing on his family commitments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far