"Alex has resorted to reporting falsehoods" - A look back at when Alex Rodriguez and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis engaged in a public battle over alimony

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez underwent a messy divorce from his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis in 2008 after news of his extramarital affair with "Queen of Pop" Madonna hit the media.

Alex and Cynthia met at a gym in the second half of the 1990s and struck a chord. The pair tied the knot in 2002, only to part ways six years later. Rodriguez and Scurtis welcomed their first daughter Natasha on November 18, 2004, and their second daughter Ella on April 21, 2008.

After Alex Rodriguez retired from MLB in 2016, his income was significantly reduced from what he earned as an active player. After doing some financial planning, Rodriguez felt that he was paying excessive amounts to his ex-wife for spousal support.

According to "People," a weekly publication that focuses on celebrity news:

"Rodriguez has been paying $115,000 a month tax-free in combined spousal and child support since he and Scurtis divorced in 2008."

Owing to his drop in income post-retirement, Rodriguez desired to reduce the amount to $20,000 a month. Scurtis, however, was not willing to settle for anything less than $50,000 a month.

A-Rod also claimed that since Cynthia has three residences, a slew of cars, and millions in her bank account, he didn't need to pay her a whopping $50,000 a month. Additionally, he stated that despite holding a master's degree in Psychology from Nova Southeastern University, Scurtis chooses not to work.

After Cynthia and Alex Rodriguez's personal issues became public, she was furious with Alex for portraying her in the wrong light. Cynthia quit her job as a psychology teacher after her wedding to A-Rod to travel with him for his hectic MLB schedule. Per TMZ, Scurtis stated:

"To ensure that our daughters had a stable upbringing, and given his extensive traveling, Alex requested that I discontinue working and make parenting my primary focus.

"I find it terribly disheartening, shocking and disappointing that Alex has resorted to reporting falsehoods. Why he seeks sympathy from the press and public baffles me."

Despite the spousal support dispute, Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis now share an amicable relationship.

From co-parenting to taking vacations, Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis have found a good equation

Rodriguez and Scurtis have developed a mature relationship since their divorce.

In spite of an ugly divorce in 2008 and a spousal support controversy, Alex and Cynthia now share a mature relationship.

They believe in co-parenting their two teenage daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Alex and Cynthia even go on vacations together with their daughters. Surprisingly, she also brings in her current husband, Angel Nicolas, and their little daughter with her.

That's so 2022, isn't it? It is rare to see such a mature equation these days.

