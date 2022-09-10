“Alex didn’t know Jen would still be going" - Alex Rodriguez almost ran into Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on a trip to St. Tropez originally planned by A-Rod and J. Lo together

On a trip to St. Tropez in July 2021, former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez was about to run into his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her lover Ben Affleck.

In April 2021, Alex and Jennifer shocked their fans after announcing their split out of the blue. It came as a surprise as the pair got engaged in 2019, and their separation was revealed unexpectedly.

Alex Rodriguez and "Papi" singer Jennifer Lopez share birthdays in the same month. Coincidentally, in July 2021, both Alex and Jennifer were in St. Tropez; a coastal town on the French Riviera, to celebrate their birthdays. While Alex was vacationing with his friends and family, Lopez was there with her then-boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

As per reports, A-Rod and J. Lo initially planned a trip to St. Tropez together. However, after their highly publicized break-up, Alex chose to visit the destination to celebrate his 46th birthday. As did J. Lo for her 52nd birthday, but with her then-boyfriend Ben Affleck.

An insider from Grazia said:

"Before they broke up, J. Lo and A-Rod had planned a trip together to the French Rivera for her birthday. Ultimately, he decided not to change his plans and still go—and she also decided to keep her trip but go with Ben, which is why they’re all there right now."

Another insider from US Magazine said:

"Alex didn’t know Jen would still be going, but he wasn’t fazed when he found out her boat was nearby."

Alex and Jennifer were spotted enjoying themselves on separate yachts.

"Alex Rodriguez & JLo Party In St. Tropez On Separate Yachts." - @Access

Apart from celebrating his 46th birthday, Alex was in St. Tropez to celebrate his massive deal of owning an NBA team.

Alex Rodriguez believes in "Work hard, vacation harder" mantra

Alex Rodriguez News Conference

In July 2021, A-Rod turned 46 in style. Apart from celebrating his 46th birthday, Alex jetted off to St. Tropez to raise a toast to his success in co-owning the NBA team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On July 21, 2021, Alex, along with Marc Lore, became the minority owner of the Timberwolves.

From belonging to a humble background where his mother worked two jobs to owning an NBA team, A-Rod has undoubtedly come a long way. MLB fans appreciate Alex's success. However, many overlook the time, effort, dedication, and tenacity required to reach these achievements.

