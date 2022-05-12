Alex Rodriguez attends the Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers playoff game with his ex-wife Cynthia Curtis and elder daughter Natasha

Yesterday, Alex Rodriguez attended the Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers playoff game with his ex-wife Cynthia Curtis and elder daughter Natasha at FTX Arena. In addition, Cynthia Scurtis' current husband, Angel Nicolas, also attended the game along with the trio.

Alex's relationship with his ex-wife Cynthia is a model of effective co-parenting in which their focus is outward and toward their children, with their happiness and health at the forefront. As effective co-parents, they put aside their differences for a few hours while encouraging their children.

A fan (@twotreyk) commented on A-Rod's Instagram post, "Amazing. Great way to co parents. Hats off."

In a previous statement about his family and parenting arrangement, Alex Rodriguez said, "I’ve always said that when it comes to co-parenting, I’m extremely lucky because most people only have a 50-50 split of time with their kids. With us, it feels more like 100-100. Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed both of us to remain integral and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless. And I have you to thank in large part for that."

It is not the first time we are seeing Cynthia and Alex hanging together with their daughters, Natasha and Ella. On April 16, 2022, Rodriguez posted another photo on Instagram with Cynthia, Natasha, Ella, and Angel. The squad was heading to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves versus Memphis Grizzlies game.

"Memphis bound. Two girls. Three parents. One goal: Winning." - @ ARod

Last year on Thanksgiving, Rodriguez once again displayed his emotional maturity and arranged a family get-together at a restaurant where Cynthia and her husband were present, along with their daughter.

"Happy Thanksgiving!" - @ ARod

Rodriguez's mother and his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, were also present at the Thanksgiving get-together.

After the Heat versus 76ers playoff game, Alex Rodriguez went to have lunch with his daughter Natasha

Alex went to lunch with his daughter Natasha after the Heat versus 76ers playoff game. The Miami Heat won 120-85 over the Philadelphia 76ers. Alex posted the sneak peek of the lunch date on his Instagram story and captioned it "Twins."

Alex Rodriguez with his daughter Natasha.

Alex Rodriguez appears to be having his best life based on his Instagram updates. He keeps up with everything from co-parenting to owning an NBA franchise to maintaining his health. Rodriguez is reinventing the post-MLB retirement lifestyle and considers his forties to be the new twenties. Keep the regular updates coming, Mr. Rodriguez.

