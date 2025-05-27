Alex Rodriguez catches up with 'legend' John Calipari at Timberwolves vs. Thunder playoff game

  • home icon
By Ryan Burks
Modified May 27, 2025 16:21 GMT
Alex Rodriguez is now part owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx, and he's a constant presence at their game. The former Major League Baseball MVP is trying to deliver the Timberwolves an NBA Championship, and the team is currently in the Western Conference finals.

Alex Rodriguez was in attendance on Monday for Game 4 of the series, and there were other celebrities there as well. One in particular stood out to Rodriguez as he shared a photo with John Calipari.

In the photo that was shared by ARod on his Instagram story, he provided a caption to sum up how he felt after meeting the college basketball coach.

"Legend in the building: John Calipari," Rodriguez captioned the post

Calipari was in attendance to watch some of his former players compete in this game, as he coached many at \Kentucky. He is now the head coach at Arkansas, but remains a legend in college basketball.

Alex Rodriguez also shared another photo taken before the game.

The OKC Thunder picked up a 128-126 win in Game 4 of the series to take a 3-1 series lead.

Alex Rodriguez shares heartwarming message on Mother's Day

Alex Rodriguez has worked hard to improve his public image over the last few years, and taking over an ownership role in the NBA is a step in the right direction. He is also more active on social media, and on Mother's Day he penned a heartfelt message to the special mothers in his life.

“Happy Mother’s Day! I feel so blessed to have such strong, beautiful, and loving mothers in my life,” Rodriguez wrote in the caption. “I feel so lucky to have a blended family and raise my daughters surrounded by so many great role models. Thank you to all the moms out there that make the world a better place 💕.”
Rodriguez is currently dating personal trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro, and spends as much time with her as possible throughout the year. They have a blended family that spends time together as well, and Rodriguez has often given her credit for getting his life back in a good spot.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
