Alex Rodriguez congratulates Alex Ovechkin after the 12x All-Star breaks Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez understands greatness when he sees it. Throughout his career, he was invited to 14 All-Star Games, won 10 Silver Sluggers, and was a three-time AL MVP, just to name a few.
He, alongside much of the world, was enthralled as they watched NHL superstar Alex Ovechkin get closer and closer to the career goals record. Going into Sunday, he had 894 goals, tied for the most with Wayne Gretzky.
However, in the second period, Ovechkin found the net against the New York Islanders. He has now passed Gretzky with 895 career goals and counting. Early Tuesday, A-Rod congratulated the legend in the making for his incredible milestone.
"Congrats on making NHL history" said Alex Rodriguez.
What made Ovechkin's record-setting goal even cooler? He did it off a goaltender he had never scored against. Now, he has scored against 183 different goalies throughout his career.
Afterward, Ovechkin went over to the goalie that he scored off of. Immediately, Ilya Sorokin handed him his stick. He also said he would give his glove to Ovechkin after the season was over.
895 goals in the middle of his 20th season is hard to wrap your head around. He has come quite a long way since he made his debut with the Washington Capitals in 2005.
Alex Rodriguez is not the only one impressed by Alex Ovechkin's milestone goal
Alex Ovechkin has long been one of the NHL's most dominant players. He has been awarded the Maurice "Rocket" Richard trophy eight times throughout his career, which is reserved for the top goal scorer of the season.
He has been somebody hockey fans have fallen in love with as he has been an excellent role model for the sport. Not many can match the dedication he has to perfecting his craft.
After he scored his 895th goal, he was showered with cheers. From Alex Rodriguez to fans all over, they took the time to congratulate a generational talent, but it did not stop there.
Wayne Gretzky, the man he overtook for most career goals, was more than excited to pass the torch. Gretzky knew what kind of pressure Ovechkin was facing, and knew it was only a matter of time.
During the game, Gretzky was in attendance and met with Ovechkin at center ice. The two shared an exchange and he congratulated him on a great career thus far.