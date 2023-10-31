New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, who is also a doting father to two daughters, recently expressed his gratitude to music icon Taylor Swift for being an inspiration to young people.

In his recent interview with the WSJ Magazine, A-Rod was asked if he's a Swiftie (Taylor Swift) or a Beyhive (Beyonce) fan, to which he replied:

"Oh, I'm both. What they're doing is incredible. I mean, what they're doing for young women out there, equality, all the good things that we want our young daughters to have. I mean, Beyonce and Taylor, they couldn't have two better."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Apart from being a legendary baseball player, A-Rod is a doting dad to Natasha and Ella.

Alex Rodriguez co-parents two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis

Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis have two girls, Natasha and Ella. The 2002 marriage had a hard divorce in 2008, but they have since resolved their problems and are still dedicated to co-parenting their daughters.

The former shortstop for the New York Yankees treasures family time and frequently posts endearing pictures of Ella and Natasha on social media.

"Left my heart in Michigan 💙💛 Dropping off @thenatasharodriguez at college was one of the hardest, but most proud moments of being a father. Can’t wait to watch her take on this big new chapter."

The girls have even met A-Rod's new ladylove, Jaclyn Cordeiro. Rodriguez brought Ella, her sister, and Cordeiro to a Miami Heat game in May, where they were seated courtside.

At the game, the two girls posed next to the happy couple in the selfie that the former Yankee shared.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

Since leaving the dugout in 2016, 14-time MLB all-star Alex Rodriguez has made a name for himself in the business world. Under his investment company, A-Rod Corp., he oversees a range of real estate interests and businesses, including the NBA team Minnesota Timberwolves, which he co-owns.