Alex Rodriguez & daughter Natasha soak up the Florida sunrise during morning run at Key Biscayne bridge

Former New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez recently shared some sweet family moments with his daughter, Natasha. On Sunday, Rodriguez and Natasha took a morning walk along the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami, Florida.

Natasha, who is studying musical theatre at the University of Michigan, lives far from her father. While Rodriguez often visits her to spend quality time together, this time, Natasha returns home to enjoy time with her family.

Rodriguez shared pictures from their early morning outing on Instagram with the caption:

“6AM run with @thenatasharodrigue

Alex Rodriguez IG (Credits: Instagram/arod)

In one picture, Rodriguez is seen embracing his daughter while kissing her on the forehead, with the rising sun reflecting beautifully on the water beneath the Rickenbacker Causeway bridge.

Another image shows the duo with their arms outstretched, gazing at the sky, while one also features Natasha’s younger stepsister, Cami. Rodriguez captioned the post:

“Sunday sunrise walk to Key Biscayne bridge”

Natasha also shared some pictures of their early morning outing on Instagram, revealing other companions who joined them. Alongside one of the photos, she wrote:

“My dream morning”

Natasha IG (Credits: Instagram/thenatasharodriguez)

In the image, Alex Rodriguez is seen with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares two daughters Natasha and Ella. Scurtis’ husband, Angel Nicolas, is also present in the snapshot.

Rodriguez has been in a relationship with fitness instructor and influencer Jaclyn Cordeiro for more than two years.

Alex Rodriguez opens up about his daughter Natasha pursuing a career in the arts

Alex Rodriguez is incredibly proud of his daughter Natasha, especially her mindset regarding her career. Speaking about her pursuit of a BFA program at the University of Michigan, Rodriguez said (via Us Weekly):

“I think she’s crystal clear on what she wants. I mean, she’s such a hard worker and doesn’t expect any free rides (and) wants to work for everything she gets. She’s (a) special young lady and I think her goal is to perform in one of those big (shows) like a Hamilton or something like that.”

Meanwhile, Rodriguez’s younger daughter, Ella, is also set to begin a new chapter in her academic career. Last month, she had her junior ring ceremony at Gulliver Preparatory School in Miami, Florida, which was attended by both of her parents.

