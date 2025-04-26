Alex Rodriguez delighted to reunite with "Yankee legend" at Hispanic Day conference

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez dressed up in a sharp navy suit and tie for the Hispanic+ Corporate Directors Conference, hosted at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. There, he shared his thoughts on leadership and representation before spotting a Yankee legend in attendance.

120 Hispanic and Latin executives joined and heard A-Rod speaking on several topics. During his speech, A-Rod noticed former Yankees scout and special assistant to Yankees GM, Omar Minaya, sitting in the back of the crowd.

As soon as A-Rod spotted him, he went on to praise Minaya for his extensive efforts for the club.

"Omar is one of the greatest scouts in the history of our sport of baseball," Rodriguez said.

A-Rod's Instagram story

Rodriguez later posted an Instagram story, captioning it:

"Spotted a Yankee legend in the crowd - Omar Minaya"

Minaya is a Dominican-born baseball executive who was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 14th round of the 1978 MLB Draft. As a scout, he worked with various organizations, including the New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Montreal Expos, and San Diego Padres, before he was hired by the Yankees as a senior advisor to baseball operations in January 2023.

Alex Rodriguez speaks about the organization's efforts going a long way in making positive change

After retiring from baseball in 2016, Alex Rodriguez has went on to become a successful entrepreneur on top of being a voice for in community around business, philanthropy, and advocacy.

Rodriguez posted his photos from the event on Friday, which also involved his praise for the organization that brought 120 Hispanic and Latino attendees under large umbrellas for a day of panels and networking in the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

"Love this organization's goal of advancing diversity in the boardroom, ensuring that our community’s voice is heard in decisions around leadership, philanthropy, and supplier spend," Rodriguez posted on social media.

A-Rod's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez has previously also been involved wth Hispanic events and initiatives. The Yankees icon was a special guest at the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Fiesta Celebration. The former infielder has a collaboration with the Hispanic Scholarship Fund to create the "Step Up to the Plate" initiative. It empowers Hispanic students into sports.

