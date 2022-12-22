Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter might have been the best of buddies back in the 1990s when their individual careers were on an upward trajectory.

However, Rodriguez's snide remarks about Jeter during an interview in 2001 left a stain on their friendship, which many claim has left an indelible mark ever since.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD #TBT to 1994 and a couple of kids who had big dreams, but no idea they would someday play on the same side of the infield and - 15 years later - win a championship together in pinstripes. #derekjeter @yankees #adammodlin @mlb #TBT to 1994 and a couple of kids who had big dreams, but no idea they would someday play on the same side of the infield and - 15 years later - win a championship together in pinstripes. #derekjeter @yankees #adammodlin @mlb https://t.co/mygVLHPd5G

"#TBT to 1994 and a couple of kids who had big dreams, but no idea they would someday play on the same side of the infield and - 15 years later - win a championship together in pinstripes. #derekjeter @yankees #adammodlin @mlb" - Alex Rodriguez, Twitter

"Jeter's been blessed with great talent around him. He's never had to lead," Rodriguez said in a 2011 Esquire article.

Rodriguez also said that Derek was never a concern for the opposition compared to the other big names in the New York Yankees.

"You go into New York, you wanna stop Bernie [Williams] and [Paul] O'Neill," A-Rod was quoted as saying. "You never say, 'Don't let Derek beat you.' He's never your concern."

Acknowledging these comments in 2007, Rodriguez lifted the lid on the pair's relationship. Playing a true confession, Rodriguez admitted that things have changed between him and Jeter.

Derek Jeter #2 and Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees watch from the dugout during the game against the Kansas City Royals on August 13, 2010 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

While they’ve put their differences aside and represented the Yankees together, Rodriguez admitted that they don’t go out as much together anymore, and sure as hell don’t have sleepovers any longer either.

Before this, neither of them had denied that their relationship took a turn. Rodriguez also hopes that they can put it behind them and move on.

"The reality is there's been a change in the relationship over 14 years and, hopefully, we can just put it behind us," he went on to say.

Alex Rodriguez pens emotional tribute to Derek Jeter following his HOF induction

Following Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction, numerous players and fans alike congratulated the Yankees superstar on his feat, but there was one person specifically worth mentioning.

It was none other than Alex Rodriguez! The pair, who shared a turbulent relationship during their playing days, seemed to have patched things up and moved on. Moving on to the extent that Rodriguez even had a touching tribute following his former teammate's induction into the HOF.

Alex Rodriguez @AROD To The Captain Derek Jeter - congratulations on taking your rightful place in the Baseball Hall of Fame where you will be, for eternity, as one of history’s greatest players, at any position, in any era. To The Captain Derek Jeter - congratulations on taking your rightful place in the Baseball Hall of Fame where you will be, for eternity, as one of history’s greatest players, at any position, in any era. https://t.co/nRJaeT8Vmm

"To The Captain Derek Jeter - congratulations on taking your rightful place in the Baseball Hall of Fame where you will be, for eternity, as one of history’s greatest players, at any position, in any era." - Alex Rodriguez via Twitter

Whatever was said and done, the pair somehow put aside their differences whenever they played for the Yankees, resulting in numerous trophy wins together.

