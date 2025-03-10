Alex Rodriguez drops 4-word reaction to daughter Natasha's new solo adventure

Former New York Yankees star, Alex Rodriguez, reacts to his daughter Natasha’s new solo journey.

On Sunday, Natasha Rodriguez shared a video on her Instagram, expressing how she feels about traveling alone.

In the reel, she gave a glimpse into her solo journey, capturing moments of her reading, writing and much more.

“ Yes I kiss the plane every time “ she captioned the post.

Alex Rodriguez responded with four simple yet heartful words:

“Love. More. Please. Love. ❤️ “

Screenshot of Alex Rodriguez's comment on Natasha Rodriguez's Instagram post. (Source: Instagram/@thenatasharodriguez)

Natasha Rodriguez is the eldest daughter of the former 14-time MLB All-Star and currently pursues a Bachelor of Fine arts in musical theatre at Michigan University. The former Yankees shortstop also has a younger daughter, Ella, whom he co-parents with his former partner, Cynthia Scurtis.

Alex Rodriguez was thrilled to be welcomed by his daughter Natasha’s musical theatre group

Alex Rodriguez attends daughter Natasha's musical theatre - Source: Getty

Recently Alex Rodriguez shared a story on his Instagram showing him hosting his daughter Natasha and her musical theatre group at his home in Miami. The photos also included his younger daughter, Ella.

In a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, he shared why he believes his eldest daughter, Natasha, has traits similar to his.

"She has a sense of friends and which bus to take," said Rodriguez, "as well as her gym and which Starbucks [to go to]. So, she's very much like me. She's very routine oriented. I feel like she's in a good place right now."

The Yankees legend also praised the program Natasha joined at the University of Michigan.

"She's in the musical theater program. She's doing fantastic, she's really happy. She's really excited because [the play she's in is] bilingual, and she gets to sing a little bit in English and Spanish."

Since retiring from MLB, Alex Rodriguez has become a successful businessman but still makes time for sports and fun activities. He is a big basketball fan and is set to become one of the majority owners of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves alongside business partner, Marc Lore.

