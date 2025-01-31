Alex Rodriguez drops 4-word reaction to meeting Matt Ishiba, the owner of Phoenix Suns and Mercury, courtside at Footprint Center

During Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center, Alex Rodriguez, part-owner of the Timberwolves, had a courtside encounter with Matt Ishbia, owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury.

Rodriguez was courtside during the game, engaging in a discussion with Ishbia. On Thursday, A-Rod took to his Instagram handle to share a story about his interaction with Ishbia.

Alex Rodriguez wrote in the caption of his IG story:

"Great to see you."

Image Credit: Instagram/@arod

This encounter comes at a time of uncertainty for Rodriguez's ownership status with the Timberwolves. Recent reports indicate that Rodriguez and his business partner, Marc Lore, have missed multiple deadlines to purchase additional stakes in the team from current majority owner Glen Taylor.

The situation has become difficult, with Taylor claiming he won't sell to Rodriguez and Lore due to missed deadlines, while they argue Taylor has seller's remorse as the franchise value has increased.

The meeting between Rodriguez and Ishbia is particularly noteworthy given the contrast in their ownership situations. Ishbia's purchase of the Suns for $4 billion in early 2023 was completed smoothly, while Rodriguez's path to full ownership of the Timberwolves has been filled with complications.

Despite ownership drama, the Timberwolves have achieved significant on-court success recently, reaching 50 wins faster than any other team in franchise history last season. This success, along with the rising value of NBA franchises, has likely contributed to the increased valuation of the Timberwolves.

Alex Rodriguez offers a powerful take on the power of visualization

Alex Rodriguez is active on Instagram and he recently shared another meaningful message with his followers. His message centered around believing in one's dreams and the power of visualization. On Wednesday, A-Rod posted a video of himself signing his own baseball cards.

He wrote in the caption of his post:

"Remember, you have to believe in your dreams before anyone else will."

You can watch the video here:

Rodriguez had a great baseball career spanning 22 years in the MLB, where he played for several teams. He represented the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees, where he spent the majority of his career. Over the course of 2,784 games, he posted a slash line of .295/.380/.550.

Despite his achievements, A-Rod's career was not without controversy. He was banned for the entire 2014 season due to the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Nevertheless, his accolades include being a 14-time All-Star, a 10-time Silver Slugger, winning three AL MVP awards, two Gold Glove awards, and securing a World Series title with the Yankees in 2009.

