On a recent podcast, Doug Mientkiewicz spoke openly about his former New York Yankees colleague Alex Rodriguez. The former MLB first baseman, who spent the 2007 season with New York, now appears to have little regard for A-Rod.

He started out by mentioning how Rodriguez's PED suspension in 2014 frequently appears to be overlooked when talking about the former Yankee's reputation.

“It’s painful. It’s like, wait a minute, do you (forget) you got suspended 200 games? It’s like, ‘Come on, man. Stop it. I get it.’ I played a power position and didn’t have any. Did it cross my mind? Of course. You thought about it. But I was like, ‘You know what, I want to be able to walk when I’m 50.”

Rodriguez shares two daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. He often posts pictures with them on social media. Mientkiewicz also spoke about A-Rod as a father and used some harsh words for him.

“I’ve always said this, he’s going to die a lonely man,” Mientkiewicz said. “This whole ‘father of the year’ stuff, God bless him with his daughters, because it’s got to come a long way. But it’s like, ‘You’re just trying to get into heaven now.’"

"I’m still friends with my high school team. We still text often, not as often as we should, but we still text, group thread, constantly badgering each other. He’s just distant from it. I don’t care how good or how great you become and how far your career goes, you never forget your high school dudes.”

A-Rod is regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of baseball.

Alex Rodriguez's involvement in the 2013 PED scandal

Unfortunately, his storied MLB career was marred by his PED usage. Rodriguez admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in 2013 and was involved in the Biogenesis scandal. He was hence suspended from the entire 2014 MLB season.

Mientkiewicz was a first baseman in Major League Baseball from 1998 until 2009 most notably with the Minnesota Twins, where he won a Gold Glove Award. Additionally, Mientkiewicz was a part of the Boston Red Sox squad that won the 2004 World Series. He is one of only five athletes who have captured both a World Series title and an Olympic gold medal.

