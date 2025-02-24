"Alex Rodriguez was fascinated by Derek Jeter... He was phony" - When ex-Yankees manager revealed truth behind controversial duo's relationship

Alex Rodriguez remains one of the most polarizing figures in MLB history despite playing his final game back in 2016. The superstar infielder was one of the top home run hitters in history, however, his admitted use of performance-enhancing drugs has left his legacy in question among fans, coaches, and the media.

That being said, Alex Rodriguez has always been a big personality which has added to the mixed reactions he could receive. The 14-time All-Star has rubbed some people the wrong way throughout his career, something that former New York Yankees manager Joe Torre co-wrote about in his book with Tom Verducci, The Yankee Years.

"Back in 2004, at first Rodriguez did his best to try and fit into the Yankee culture -- his cloying, B Grade actor best... People in the clubhouse, including teammates and support personnel were calling him 'A-Fraud' behind his back," Andrew Marchand of ESPN New York reported from an excerpt of Torre's book in 2009.

Alex Rodriguez had tried his best to be friendly with his New York Yankees teammates following his high-profile trade from the Texas Rangers, however, according to one of the team's former coaches Mike Borzello, it was not sincere.

"He was phony," Mike Borzello said of A-Rod.

Joe Torre's book continued to provide an insight not only into Alex Rodriguez's interactions within the team and inside the clubhoude, but also his relationship with New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. The Hall of Fame shortstop remains a beloved figure not only among his old teammates and fans, but in the city of New York itself. This level of admiration for Jeter is something that A-Rod seemed to be interested in according to Torre.

"In his own way, Rodriguez was fascinated with Jeter, as if trying to figure out what it was about Jeter that could have bought him so much goodwill. The inside joke in the clubhouse was that Rodriguez' pre-occupation with Jeter recalled the 1992 film, 'Single White Female,' in which a woman becomes obsessed with her roommate to the point of dressing like her," Marchand revealed from an excerpt of the book.

It has been a roller coaster relationship for Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter. The pair won the World Series together in 2009, however, there were a number of times that comments from A-Rod have put a strain on the friendship. One of the comments included Rodriguez saying that Jeter had never had to lead the club as someone hitting second in the lineup as opposed to third or fourth.

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter continue to work together on live broadcasts

Although their friendship has been rocky at times throughout their storied careers, Jeter and Rodriguez continue to work alongside each other as part of FOX Sports. It's not only Jeter that A-Rod works with as an analyst, but also David Ortiz, who is a legend of the Yankees' long-time rivals , the Boston Red Sox.

The fact that the three men are able to work alongside one another despite having a rich history between all of them is a testament to each individual. Rodriguez, Jeter, and Ortiz are three of the most recognizable players from their era and continue to share their knowledge with the new generation.

