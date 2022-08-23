Alex Rodriguez flaunts a Ralph Lauren outfit after Jennifer Lopez slips into a million-dollar Ralph Lauren gown for her second wedding ceremony

Call it a coincidence! Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez wore an outfit by Ralph Lauren to the A-Rod Corp headquarters and flaunted it on Instagram. On the same day, Jennifer Lopez, his former fiance, married Ben Affleck in a religious ceremony in Georgia while donning a custom-designed white Ralph Lauren dress.

In the video Alex posted on Instagram, captioned "Fit Check," a lady is heard asking him about the names on the labels.

The lady asks:

"Alright, let's get a fit check. Where are your shoes from?"

Alex responded:

"I think you got them for me from Italy, I think."

The lady replies:

"They are from Italy, yes. Stefano Beemer."

Next, the lady asks about his jeans, belt, and denim shirt. Alex mentioned that his jeans are an old pair of Ralph Lauren, the belt dates back to his high school prom, and the denim shirt is from Ralph Lauren as well.

"Fit check." - A-Rod

As usual, Alex looked fit and fabulous in Ralph Lauren.

Jennifer Lopez, the ex-fiance of Alex Rodriguez, looked no less than a dream in a Ralph Lauren wedding gown

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

On Saturday, Jennifer tied the knot with Ben Affleck for the second time in an intimate ceremony in Georgia. In a lavish Ralph Lauren wedding dress, she looked nothing short of stunning.

Last month, the pair got hitched in Las Vegas, and J.Lo announced it through her newsletter, "On The JLo."

MBOTE @mbotecd Jennifer Lopez et Ben Affleck se sont à nouveau dit ''oui''

Le mariage a été célébré sur la propriété de l'acteur en Géorgie. Les invités étaient tout de blanc vêtus et J.Lo portait une robe Ralph Lauren fabriquée en Italie, avec une longue traîne. Jennifer Lopez et Ben Affleck se sont à nouveau dit ''oui''Le mariage a été célébré sur la propriété de l'acteur en Géorgie. Les invités étaient tout de blanc vêtus et J.Lo portait une robe Ralph Lauren fabriquée en Italie, avec une longue traîne. https://t.co/0nroPsBkoD

"Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck say 'yes' to each other again. The wedding was celebrated on the actor's property in Georgia. The guests were dressed in all white and J.Lo wore a Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, with a long train." - @MBOTE

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez started dating in 2017. Two years after being romantically involved, Alex proposed to Jennifer in March 2019, only to call it quits in April 2021.

The duo also released a joint statement via "Today" to announce their separation. It read:

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Currently, A-Rod is in a relationship with fitness influencer Kathryne Padgett.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt