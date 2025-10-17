Alex Rodriguez gets brutally honest about “why rich and powerful people cheat” as Yankees icon bares all on his PED scandal

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is widely regarded as one of the greatest hitters over the last two decades. However, the former MVP's stature as an icon was tarnished after his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal in 2013.The 14-time All-Star discussed the infamous scandal that led to his 162-game suspension by MLB. Rodriguez revealed the motivation behind &quot;rich and powerful&quot; people's tendency to cheat in the HBO Max documentary, Alex vs. A-Rod.&quot;Why rich and powerful people cheat, part one,&quot; Rodriguez said in a clip from the series. &quot;There's an arrogance that often comes with power. There’s a sense that I won't get caught, because you actually think you're better than other people. There's nothing more stupid than that. I learned that the hard way.&quot;Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season and reportedly forgo $25 million in salary from the Yankees. Despite his stellar MLB career, his involvement in the scandal has seen his Hall of Fame candidacy dwindle over the years, with many alleging that he tarnished the reputation of the game.Since his retirement in 2016, Alex Rodriguez has remained connected with the game and his part of the Fox panel for MLB games, featuring former Yankees teammate Derek Jeter and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz.Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pushed back at Alex Rodriguez and Derek JeterLast week, Rodriguez defended Yankees manager Aaron Boone amid scrutiny over the skipper's job after the Bronx Bombers' elimination from the postseason in the division series. Rodriguez blamed the Yankees' front office for the poor roster construction and Jeter echoed his former teammate's sentiment.Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pushed back against the narrative this week.“Clearly, they don’t know,” Cashman said. “I know DJ said that, I don’t know what he meant by it, he did say he doesn’t have inside knowledge when he said it, but he did say it, for whatever reason. And I think that’s the bugaboo that people get to throw out there when they got nothing else to throw.”Rodriguez, who was signed to a $275 million extension during Cashman's tenure in 2008, was part of the Yankees team when they last won the World Series in 2009.