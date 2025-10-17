  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Alex Rodriguez gets brutally honest about “why rich and powerful people cheat” as Yankees icon bares all on his PED scandal

Alex Rodriguez gets brutally honest about “why rich and powerful people cheat” as Yankees icon bares all on his PED scandal

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 17, 2025 08:35 GMT
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez gets brutally honest about “why rich and powerful people cheat” as Yankees icon bares all on his PED scandal - Source: Imagn

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is widely regarded as one of the greatest hitters over the last two decades. However, the former MVP's stature as an icon was tarnished after his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal in 2013.

Ad

The 14-time All-Star discussed the infamous scandal that led to his 162-game suspension by MLB. Rodriguez revealed the motivation behind "rich and powerful" people's tendency to cheat in the HBO Max documentary, Alex vs. A-Rod.

"Why rich and powerful people cheat, part one," Rodriguez said in a clip from the series. "There's an arrogance that often comes with power. There’s a sense that I won't get caught, because you actually think you're better than other people. There's nothing more stupid than that. I learned that the hard way."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season and reportedly forgo $25 million in salary from the Yankees. Despite his stellar MLB career, his involvement in the scandal has seen his Hall of Fame candidacy dwindle over the years, with many alleging that he tarnished the reputation of the game.

Since his retirement in 2016, Alex Rodriguez has remained connected with the game and his part of the Fox panel for MLB games, featuring former Yankees teammate Derek Jeter and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

Ad

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pushed back at Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter

Last week, Rodriguez defended Yankees manager Aaron Boone amid scrutiny over the skipper's job after the Bronx Bombers' elimination from the postseason in the division series. Rodriguez blamed the Yankees' front office for the poor roster construction and Jeter echoed his former teammate's sentiment.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pushed back against the narrative this week.

Ad
“Clearly, they don’t know,” Cashman said. “I know DJ said that, I don’t know what he meant by it, he did say he doesn’t have inside knowledge when he said it, but he did say it, for whatever reason. And I think that’s the bugaboo that people get to throw out there when they got nothing else to throw.”

Rodriguez, who was signed to a $275 million extension during Cashman's tenure in 2008, was part of the Yankees team when they last won the World Series in 2009.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications