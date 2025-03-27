Alex Rodriguez gets real about Derek Jeter's iconic catch cementing ex-Yankees captain's legendary status

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter are the two names synonymous with greatness among New York Yankees fans as the duo pushed the franchise to several accolades during their stellar career.

While the legendary duo shared several iconic moments on the Diamond for the Yankees, Rodriguez recalled the former captain's "The Dive" as one of the defining moments of the Hall of Famer's career in a conversation with MLB on Fox.

In a tight game against the Red Sox on July 1, 2024, Jeter dove head-first into the stands after making a crucial catch in the 12th inning with the game tied 4-4. Jeter's dangerous catch off Trot Nixon retired the side but left the Yankees infielder with a bloodied face that required attention from the medical team.

"I think this ball is like a foul ball, and Derek Jeter comes out of nowhere in a full sprint and just catches it and runs right into the crowd, and I was concerned. I thought he's gonna break his face or something. So I go into the stands, I'm looking at his face. I see blood everywhere, so I want to keep his head up with my hands, the stadium's going crazy. A few innings later, we end up winning this game."

While Jeter's courageous play helped the Yankees win the game, it was his attitude after the game that made a lasting impression on A-Rod.

"Best part of the story. The next day, I'm walking them in. I think Jeter's going to be out for two weeks. He goes into Joe Torre's office and he's not in the lineup. He says, 'Joe, I need to play today,' and he's all taped up. He's banged up. He looks like a boxer showing up. He plays the next day.

"That story, right there, reminds me why Derek Jeter is one of the all-time greats. It isn't just for the stats, just for the five championships; this is one of the toughest sons of a gun I've ever seen. He did not miss one pitch, one inning, one game. That's a sign of a real champion."

Derek Jeter compares changes in baseball with other sports

Following a stellar career with the Yankees that saw Derek Jeter claim five World Series rings, among several other personal accolades, the former Yankees captain was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Although he retired from baseball almost a decade ago, the legendary shortstop keeps up with the sport and acknowledged the changes the major league has adopted in recent years.

"It's different sports, but every sport evolves over time," Jeter said. "You talk about the NBA, I mean, the 3-point line, they didn't use to have it. They make changes, and I think you have traditionalists who get upset when you change the rules. I think it's the same thing with baseball. It's the same thing with golf. But ultimately, you're going to have to adapt to what the consumers want."

The Yankees last won the World Series under Derek Jeter's leadership in 2009 and have been waiting for their drought to end since then.

