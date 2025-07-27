Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, bring romance to Italy with sweet PDA stealing the spotlight

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez seems to have joined his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and her two twin daughters, Bella and Savannah, during their getaway in Italy.Earlier this week, Cordeiro shared posts about their ongoing vacation on Paros Island. There, the trio of mother and two daughters did many adventurous activities, including taking a deep dive in open water from a rock.On Saturday, Cordeiro shared a photo with A-Rod, sitting close together on a stylish outdoor lounge, during their picturesque getaway in Porto Cervo, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, an iconic Mediterranean destination known for its luxurious beaches.Cordeiro was in a light yellow halter dress paired with beige wedge heels, while Rodriguez kept it casual in a dark T-shirt, white pants and sunglasses. Cordeiro affectionately rested her hand on Rodriguez’s knee for a snap.Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story via @jac_lynfitFitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro has been in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez for a little over a year now. The duo first sparked romance rumors when spotted taking a stroll together in Beverley Hills, California, in October 2023. The following Christmas, A-Rod went public with his relationship as he posed with Cordeiro and his daughters, Natasha and Ella.Alex Rodriguez honors ex-wife and Jaclyn Cordeiro in emotional Mother’s Day tributeEarlier this year, Alex Rodriguez celebrated Mother's Day by sharing a post on social media where he highlighted all the loving mothers around him. This included his own mother, Lourdes Rodriguez, who did all types of jobs and strived harder, so A-Rod could reach where he is today.He penned an emotional tribute to his mother.&quot;Happy Mother’s Day! I feel I so blessed to have such strong, beautiful, and loving mothers in my life,&quot; A-Rod wrote in the caption. &quot;I feel so lucky to have a blended family and raise my daughters surrounded by so many great role models. Thank you to all the moms out there that make the world a better place 💕&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the post, A-Rod shared loving throwback photos with his mother. In some photos, he also shared Jaclyn Cordeiro having a candid moment with Lourdes, and in others, he shared snaps of his two daughters posing alongside their grandmother. A-Rod's post also included photos of his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, with whom the Yankees star shares Natasha and Ella.