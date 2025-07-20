Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro sets adventurous vacation goals with daughters in idyllic Greece getaway

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, has jetted to another country for a vacation with her two daughters, Savannah and Bella. Cordeiro, who's a fitness trainer and runs JACFIT, spent quality time enjoying the getaway with her girls.

On Saturday, Cordeiro posted snapshots from her time out there at Paros Island, Greece. She first posted a selfie with her two daughters in a breathtaking Mediterranean backdrop. The trio cuddled up for a sun-kissed smile while on a speedboat at sunset. Cordeiro was in a chic white halter bikini.

In her next clip, Cordeiro's twin daughters took things up a notch as the two were seen leaping from rocky cliffs into the Aegean Sea below. Cordeiro, capturing the moment from a distance, added Vybz Kartel’s song “Summer Time.”

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares holiday workout routine

Jaclyn Cordeiro doesn't take off days even on vacation. Before posting about their adventure in open water, she posted a video in which she can be seen doing her workout in an unusual way. The overlay text of her story read:

"NO GYM NO PROBLEM."

It was followed by Cordeiro jumping through multiple stairs to make it to the top. She then performed 10 pushups for 10 rounds. She also performed a plank, taking a load on alternate knees, switching 10 times in a round. She then performed 10 jump squats. Finally, the video ends with the following overlay text:

"NO EXCUSES."

Cordeiro aimed to encourage those who skip fitness citing vacation, off-days and work. She also broke it up on how they can perform exercises outside the gym and in remote places too. She followed her exercise routine with a motivational message, writing:

"EVERYDAY IS A NEW OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE YOURSELF. MAKE THE MOST OF IT."

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez was not part of the vacation because he was busy covering the All-Star game for FOX Sports alongside former New York Yankees teammate Derek Jeter and former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz at Truist Park in Atlanta.

