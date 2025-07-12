Alex Rodriguez marks Timberwolves milestone while turning up the glamor alongside girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is entering a new chapter of his life after he became one of the new majority owners for the Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx along with Marc Lore.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Las Vegas, where the Timberwolves are participating in the NBA Summer League. Alex Rodriguez was accompanied by his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro at the event.

Cordeiro shared an Instagram story featuring the duo in sleek outfits with a message for the Yankees legend. The pair were suited for the event with the former three-time MVP rocking a black suit and his fitness influencer girlfriend in a beige striped blazer matching her pants.

"Congratulations Alex on your new era of ownership," Cordeiro wrote with a heart emoji in the story.

(Image source - Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram)

After a storied MLB career, Alex Rodriguez is ready to try his hand at being an owner, something he labelled as a "dream come true" moment.

"It’s really a dream come true to have this opportunity to be stewards of two wonderful franchises in a market like Minneapolis," Rodriguez said. "This is really about the fans, it’s about our players, it’s about the culture. Marc and I are obsessed to bring a winner to Minnesota."

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore makes major announcement for Timberwolves' arena

Before Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore's takeover, rumors swirled of the Timberwolves moving away from Minnesota. However, Rodriguez denied the rumors and said they are working on a new arena for the teams.

"Today it’s a necessity. If you want to compete at the level we want to compete year in and year out, a new arena is what our fans deserve," Rodriguez said. "We’re in the early stages, but an arena in Minneapolis for our fans would be absolutely awesome."

Apart from giving a facelift to Target Center, finishing 35 years in October, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore revealed a smartphone app for the arena that would help fans claim vacated seats.

