Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro nails the perfect fit for unpredictable weather

Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez has been in a relationship with Canadian fitness trainer/model, Jaclyn Cordeiro for more than two years. The duo sparked dating rumors in 2022 when she helped A-Rod shed those extra pounds and start practicing a healthier lifestyle.

They are both inclined towards maintaining a well-toned physique and despite their busy schedules pursuing various business ventures, they hardly miss their daily gym routine. Cordeiro shares moments from her daily life on soical media. On Wednesday, she shared her perfect fit for an unpredictable weather.

Take a look at the image here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Jaclyn Cordeiro's ensemble included a grey colored top from Zara, blue jeans from Paige and a pair of black boot heels from Christian Louboutin. On Wednesday, while Cordeiro enjoyed her day in Windsor, Canada, Alex Rodriguez relaxed at his home in Miami, Florida, and also shared a story on soical media.

It had a snap of his figurine alongside that of his daughters, Natasha and Ella. The caricatures had the Yankee stadium in the background ,with a basketsball on the side having Minnesota Timberwolves' crest.

Both girls could be seen holding a prop in their hands. While one held a basketball with Minnesota Lynx's crest, the other one held the Commissioner's Trophy.

Take a look at the image here, with a caption, that read:

"Haha this is awesome 👏🏽 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Like Alex Rodriguez, Cordeiro is a parent to two daughters, Bella and Savanah. She avidly spends time with both and took them on a vacation to Mexico on March 8 after hosting the second annual women supporting women summit in Windsor, ON, Canada.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared the recipe of a nurtitous power bar

On Wednesday, Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a social media post, which highlighted the recipe for a nutritous power bar made from apricot and various healthy seeds. While the video contained the entire recipe, Cordeiro's voice can be heard in the background giving some important pointers.

She mentions that the bars will help boost energy levels and also battle cravings during the onset of the menstrual cycle in women. Take a look at the post here, with a caption, that read:

"Hack your menstrual cycle the healthy way: smart snacking! 👀 Full Recipe."

Corderio founded the JACFIT and 5AM Club fitness programs years ago. The latest six-week cycle of JACFIT program began on April 14.

