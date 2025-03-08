  • home icon
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro sends a powerful message in celebration of International Women's Day

By Abi Vadivelu
Modified Mar 08, 2025 19:20 GMT
Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event - Source: Getty
Jaclyn Cordeiro, the girlfriend of former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, shared a powerful message for women on International Women’s Day.

Cordeiro shared a message on her Instagram story on Saturday, along with a picture of her and Robin Cloutier-Eve, a Canadian athlete and JACFIT wellness coach.

“Helping polish another queen’s crown doesn’t tarnish yours," Jaclyn wrote.
Alex Rodriguez&#039;s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, sent a powerful message on Instagram for International Women&#039;s Day. (Credits: IG/@jac_lynfit)
Cordeiro is a mom to two daughters, Bella and Savanah, with her former partner Laureno. She founded JACFIT, a fitness coaching brand that helps individuals achieve their health and wellness goals.

Cordeiro’s relationship with Alex Rodriguez became public in late October 2022, and the couple has been spotted together at various events and family gatherings. A-Rod's romance with Jaclyn Cordeiro is the latest in his long history of high-profile relationships.

Rodriguez — a 14-time All-Star — recently showed off his athletic skills in basketball by sinking a half-court shot at the Bucknell-Army basketball game. The impressive shot, made during a promotional challenge, earned a lucky fan a $10,000 prize.

Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro hosts women’s summit

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro attend an NBA game together. (Credits: IMAGN)
Jaclyn Cordeiro hosted the second annual "Women Supporting Women" Charity Summit on Thursday (Mar. 6) at Caesars Windsor Casino in Ontario, Canada. The event brought together women from different backgrounds to uplift one another while raising funds for local charities in Windsor and Essex County.

At the summit, she encouraged women to believe in themselves, embrace their strengths, and grow.

After Friday's event, Cordeiro took time to relax with her daughters on a trip to Playa del Carmen, Mexico. She shared moments from their vacation and expressed gratitude for the chance to spend quality time with family.

Edited by William Paul
