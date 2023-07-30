Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Corderio are causing a stir on the internet with their fitness-fueled love story. The couple recently shared photos of their poolside workout session on Instagram, inspiring fans with their commitment to staying fit together.

The couple can be seen sweating it out by the pool in Jaclyn Corderio's Instagram story, engaging in a series of exercises that highlight their fitness prowess. The pair shows they are a true power couple by encouraging one another to reach their fitness goals through bodyweight exercises and weightlifting.

Jaclyn captioned the picture with the phrase: "We are better when we flex together," highlighting the significance of support and encouragement from each other in their relationship. The declaration underlines not only their shared commitment to health and wellness but also their close relationship.

Alex Rodriguez, known for his illustrious baseball career, has always been dedicated to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. After retiring from professional sports, he continued to prioritize fitness, and now, with Jaclyn by his side, their journey toward overall well-being has become a shared experience.

Fitness fanatic and social media influencer Jaclyn Cordero has served as an example for many of her followers on their own wellness journeys. Her enthusiasm for fitness is a perfect match for Alex's, and the two of them work well together both inside and outside of the gym.

The fitness-fueled romance between Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Corderio is a poignant illustration of how active participation in shared activities can strengthen relationships between partners.

Jaclyn Cordeiro represents one of Alex Rodriguez's first notable relationships following his breakup with Jennifer Lopez.

The former New York Yankees player and his girlfriend, who works out regularly, appear to be doing well.

Fans are anticipating the two to announce their engagement and make it official.

The relationship between Cordeiro and Rodriguez isn't all that old, but it's not a new thing either. They have been dating since October 2022 when they were first pictured together.