In a recent interview with GDNY's Rosanna Scotto, former New York Yankee and ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez discussed various topics, ranging from his baseball career to his personal life.

Alongside his reflections on the game, Rodriguez shed light on his current relationship with fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro. Their public appearances together have sparked interest, with Rodriguez expressing admiration for how Cordeiro keeps him in shape.

During the interview, Rodriguez spoke fondly about his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, emphasizing her role in his fitness journey. Recognizing her expertise as the founder of JACFIT, a comprehensive fitness program developed during the pandemic lockdowns, their joint visits to the gym have become media spectacles, underscoring their mutual commitment to maintaining healthy lifestyles.

'Jacky's incredible she's a former Nurse and she's a force of nature with my training with her JACFIT thing, which she can't keep up with all her clients but it's good, I think we make each other better," said Arod.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's latest Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez and history of his relationships

Alex Rodriguez's journey in relationships has been closely followed by the public eye. Prior to his involvement with Cordeiro, he dated fitness model Kathryne Padgett, whose relationship ran its course after a summer together. These experiences have seemingly paved the way for Rodriguez's current relationship, where he emphasized the positive influence Cordeiro has had on his life.

Undoubtedly, the most high-profile relationship in Rodriguez's past was with singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, to whom he was engaged. Their split in 2021 marked the end of a four-year journey together.

Beyond his personal life, Rodriguez is a dedicated father to his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Through his journey of self-discovery and the lessons learned from previous relationships, Alex Rodriguez exemplifies the importance of surrounding oneself with individuals who encourage personal growth. As he continues to embrace new chapters in his life, Rodriguez remains steadfast in prioritizing health, both physically and emotionally.

